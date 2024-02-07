Morning Buzz: February 7

If you have a teen at home, they may be able to pre-register to vote. This year, Michigan has joined 16 other states, and Washington DC, allowing teens who are 16 and 17 years old to pre-register to vote. Many hope it will encourage young voters to get involved in politics earlier and be more informed on issues in their area. Plus, this will reduce wait times due to last-minute registration, as Michigan allows same-day registration and voting. To pre-register, head to the Michigan Voter Information Center's website.

Fans of Fleetwood Mac's lead singer Stevie Nicks will want to listen up, as she is coming back to Grand Rapids for the first time in years. Nicks recently added a dozen more shows to her 2024 tour, including her first stop in Grand Rapids as a solo act since 2016.

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and it is the only concert Nicks has scheduled in the state of Michigan in 2024. She was here in 2018 with the full band as Fleetwood Mac played Van Andel Arena.

If this show is like the solo show she played last year in Detroit. It will be a packed show as she performed 17 songs! Expect solo hits like 'Edge Of Seventeen' along with 'Stop Draggin My Heart Around' as well as Fleetwood Mac hits like 'Gypsy' , 'Landslide,' and more

A West Michigan native is coming back home this week - to take on the Grand Rapids Gold on the hard court. Kobe Bufkin graduated from Grand Rapids Christian and attended U Of M from 2021-23. He was the 15th overall draft pick in the 2023 draft, going to the Atlanta Hawks. Right now he's playing for their G-league team, the College Park Skyhawks. The Gold will play the Skyhawks at Van Andel Arena tonight and Thursday. Games start at 7 p.m. Head to grandrapidsgold.com for tickets.

Builders of all ages are invited to Legomania 2024! Northview band boosters are hosting the annual event on March 9 starting at 2 p.m. at Northview High School. Join the competitions, show off your love of Lego, or watch aficionados go toe-to-toe against each other and the clock in the speed round! Awards will be given out at 7:30 p.m. and all proceeds will help support Northview Bands. Tickets are $5, or families can get in for a maximum $20 suggested donation.

Before heading to Founders for the next couple of months, you may want to check their open hours. The brewery is undergoing renovations to its taproom and kitchen. From mid-February to early March, there will be limited hours. From February 19 to March 3 they'll be opened limited hours for beer and food truck offerings while the kitchen remains closed. Then March 4 through 31 the taproom will be closed. The taproom and kitchen are expected to reopen on April 1. To see their complete operations schedule, check out their social media pages.

