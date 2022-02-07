Morning Buzz: February 7

1. Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park's annual Fred and Dorthy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition will bring more than 7,000 tropical butterflies to West Michigan on March 1.

This year's exhibition highlights the power of flowers and the positive and powerful impact flowers have on butterflies, people, and the world.

The highlight anticipated exhibition is the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibition in the nation.

For all the details, head to meijergardens.org.

2. Grab those mouse ears and get ready as Disney on Ice presents Mickey and Friends.

They'll be skating into Grand Rapids starting this Thursday, February 10-13 at Van Andel Arena.

Experience the Disney adventures of Moana, Frozen, Aladdin, Toy Story, and more in one ice show.

For complete dates and times, as well as buying tickets, head to ticketmaster.com.

3. Ford's new all-electric truck may help you bank on available electricity if your home needs it during a storm.

Ford and solar company SunRun, one of the nation's largest solar companies are partnering to help turn the new all-electric F150 lightning into a power bank that can supply electricity to homes when power failures happen.

Customers will need to install the SunRun home integration system, then power can go from the system to the F150, turning it into a storage source.

Extended-range batteries can supply power for three days, or as long as 10 if power is rationed.

4. It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a flying car! Flying cars might not be as far from reality as we think.

A Slovakian company is receiving a "Certificate of Airworthiness" from its home country's transportation authority.

This gives the automaker "Klein Vision" the ability to mass-produce their vehicle known as Air Car.

The company says the car is capable of flying up to 600 miles in a single journey with a top speed of 186 miles per hour and a maximum altitude of 18,000 feet.

It runs on a regular internal combustion engine and can be filled up at a normal gas station.

5. Dig out your postage stamps, it's National Send A Card To A Friend Day.

In both ancient Chinese and Egyptian Cultures, it was customary to send elegantly designed messages to friends.

Even with the availability of e-mail, a surprising 80 percent of adults still purchase greeting cards.

While the exact origin of National Send A Card To a Friend Day is not known, here's a theory. Since Valentine's Day is only a week away, maybe it was created to give people a chance to practice before the big day.