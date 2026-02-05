Morning Buzz: February 5, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Pickle Palooza Food and Drink Fest

The inaugural Pickle Palooza Food and Drink Fest is coming to LMCU Ballpark on Saturday, May 2 from 5 P.M. to 10 P.M.!

This all-in, dill-icious party from Outlier Events features pickle-themed food samples, craft beer, cider, seltzers, and specialty cocktails all included with your ticket. Live music, a DJ, mechanicle pickle riding, pickle eating and brine chugging contests, and even micro-wrestling will be part of the festivities.

Tickets include sampling tokens, a commemorative lanyard and cup, with VIP options for early entry to beat the crowds. This is the Michigan debut of a national tour.

Get your tickets at picklepaloozafoodanddrinkfest.com.

Father/Daughter Valentine Dinner and Dance

Dads with daughters who are looking for a sweet event to spend time together need to look no further than the Radisson Plaza in the heart of Kalamazoo this Saturday!

The 34th annual Father and Daughter Valentine Dinner and Dance hosted by the Kalamazoo Junior GIrls Organization is returning. This year's "Bee Mine" themed celebration offers an enchanting night of dining and dancing for girls up to 18 years old and their male chaperones. Guests are encouraged to wear their finest attire to match the festive black and yellow ballroom decor.

Tickets are $30 at Eventbrite.

Hammered and Stoned IPA launch party

Kalamazoo is sliding into Olympic season with a brand-new IPA as Kalamazoo Curling Club teams up with Wax Wings Brewing to launch Hammered and Stoned IPA.

This hazy IPA plays off curling ling and honors Team USA curling athletes along with local curlers. The official launch party is this Saturday at Wax Wings, where you can try the beer, learn to curl, and hear live commentary during Olympic matches.

The curling club will also be there all day with hands-on demos and merchandise.

Owl Prowl at Farview Park

Farview Park is holding an Owl Prowl this Friday night! The outdoor discovery center is calling all nature lovers to bundle up and search for Eastern Screech, Barred, and Great Horned Owls starting at 6:30 P.M.

This free family event is sponsored by the Laketown Township Parks and Recreation Commission and requires registration to join the hunt. Visit outdoordiscovery.org for all the details and to sign up.

Hospice of Michigan seeking volunteers

Hospice of Michigan is calling on compassionate community members in Muskegon, Whitehall, and Ionia to volunteer and provide comfort and connection for hospice patients. Hospice of Michigan volunteers offer something simple but powerful: spending time with patients by visiting, reading, listening to music, playing cards, or just being present.

Volunteers also provide much-needed respite for caregivers, giving families a break during an emotional time. No prior experience is required, training is provided, and schedules are flexible to fit your life.

