Morning Buzz: February 4, 2025

Holland On Ice

Holland is the place to be this weekend - you could say it's the coolest - because it's Holland On Ice.

See some of the nation's best professional ice carvers transforming more than 10,000 pounds of ice into works of art. While it's cold outside, the sales are hot at the downtown stores.

The Meltown Sale is also part of the 2-day winter festival, cleaning out the inventory for new spring stuff. If you want to get your race on, the Snowmelt 5k is on Saturday at 8:00 a.m.

The ice goes out at 4 p.m. on Friday. See live carvings until 7, and then from 10-7 on Saturday. Head to hollandonice.org for all the details.

Ice Fest in St. Joe

St. Joseph will transform into a frozen winter wonderland this weekend during the 2025 Ice Fest, presented by Silver Beach Pizza.

The fun takes place February 7-9. This frosty event offers professional ice carving, a scavenger hunt, and more to beat the winter blues. Festivities begin Friday with individual carving along Pleasant St., followed by the fire & ice tower. A scavenger hunt will run all weekend.

Saturday features team and individual carving on State St., and a variety of fun activities like the frozen fish toss, ice bowling, tic tac toe, and a magical ice throne perfect for some photo ops. For a complete schedule, visit stjoetoday.com/icefest.

Battle Creek Fire Department installs fire alarms for visual and hearing impaired

The Battle Creek Fire Department is working with local organizations to get more special smoke alarms to people who need them.

As part of the "Smoke Alarms Help Save Lives" installation campaign, the fire department will install up to three smoke alarms and one carbon monoxide alarm at homes within the city.

But what's special about these alarms? They're designed for people who are deaf, deaf-blind, or hard of hearing. The fire department is working with organizations like disability network for referrals.

If you need an alarm like that or know someone who does, you should contact Fire Station 1 to schedule an appointment.

Appointments can be made at battlecreekmi.gov/850/Smoke-Alarm-Informationor call 269-966-3519.

Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra Celebrates Hip Hop

The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra presents Symphonic Beats: Celebrating Hip Hop Culture, a fusion of hip-hop and classical music, as part of its sound waves community partner concert series.

This unique performance takes place Friday, February 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Kalamazoo Central High School. A collaboration between the KSO, Dr. Kandace "DC" Lavender, and Volonda Lavender of Soul Artistry, the concert explores hip hop's origin and history as an artistic movement, celebrating African American artists.

Featuring over 15 artists, the performance will incorporate spoken word, poetry, and dance, all backed by symphony musicians. New music has been written specifically for this collaboration, blending symphonic sounds with hip-hop.

Tickets are available through the Epic Center's community box office and online at kalamazoosymphony.com.

GR Noir Closes its doors February 28

Grand Rapids’ first black owned jazz and wine bar is closing its doors at the end of February, but not without a month of celebration.

GR Noir Wine And Jazz brings live jazz every night with a curated wine selection and an elevated, cultural experience. The owners blame post-pandemic struggles, inflation and shifting consumer behaviors on the closure.

But in honor of black history month, the venue will host the young, gifted, and black series in February, paying tribute to the brilliance and creativity in the community.

Head to grnoir.com for the details.

