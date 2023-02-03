Morning Buzz: February 3

1. Dance the night away at Latin Dance For A Cause.

It's tonight from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at the Viewpond Banquet Hall in Kentwood. Entry donation is just $30.

There will be live music, dance instruction, food, and a silent auction.

Donations will benefit abused and trafficked survivors. Ticket details can be found on Eventbrite.

2. For those headed to the Grand Rapids Auto Show this weekend, keep an eye out for two teenage artists, painting a car!

It's all part of Care On Canvas, a program that partners with Helen Devos Children’s Hospital, Mary Free Bed, and Make-A-Wish to give children fighting cancer and other diseases the chance to experience joy through art.

Aaron and Kendall are both 15 years old and they have already started working on their piece. Make sure to come to check out what they're doing and show your support.

3. If you bank with Bank Of America, you can get into some local museums for free this weekend. It's part of the company's Museums On Us program and it happens the first full weekend of each month.

On both Saturday and Sunday, you'll be able to check out the Grand Rapids Public Museum and the Grand Rapids Art Museum. Just make sure to bring your credit or debit card, along with a photo ID.

Those two museums are the only ones included in the program in West Michigan, but if you're headed to the east side of the state there are several in the Detroit Area.

4. Families are invited to dine with Social House for a truly magical experience prior to attending Disney on Ice.

Social House staff will be dressed up as Disney princesses for lunch and dinner on Saturday and Sunday.

Start those smiles early by meeting and taking photos with the beautiful princesses. You can expect to see Cinderella, Belle, Rapunzel, and more.

Social House is located directly across the street from Van Andel Arena. Learn more at socialhousegrmi.com.

5. A new exhibition coming to the Muskegon Museum Of Art. Golden Legacy: 80 Years Of Original Art From Golden Books will be on display at the Muskegon Museum Of Art from February 16 to April 30.

From the Random House archives illustrations from beloved golden book classics such as The Poky Little Puppy, Tootle, Home For A Bunny, The Color Kittens, I Can Fly, and more.

An opening reception will be held on Thursday, February 16 at 5 p.m. This is a free and family-friendly reception with a golden books-themed art activity and story time.

Learn more on the MMA website.