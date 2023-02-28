Morning Buzz: February 28

1. The Kalamazoo Lyceum is hosting a second event. This one is scheduled for Saturday, March 25.

The upcoming Lyceum will center around the question, "What is Kalamazoo’s culture?"

During the first event in January, nearly 70 people attended and they're hoping to continue to grow those numbers.

Event tickets cost $10 and will include admission, food, drink, and conversation.

Tickets are on Eventbrite and to learn more head to lyceummovement.org.

2. 30 choreographers, filmmakers, movement installation artists, and dance instructors from all over the world will be participating in the Midwest RAD Fest and you're invited to attend.

It runs March 3-5 at the Epic Center in Kalamazoo. The 14th annual event, hosted by Southwest Michigan’s "oldest professional dance company" features master classes, concerts, presentations, interactive lectures, discussions, and more.

Check it out by going to midwestradfest.org.

3. Head to the Salvation Army Grand Rapids Kroc Center on Friday, March 10th for a "Cycle-Delic Zumba Glow Party."

The event runs from 6-7:45 p.m. Be immersed in American and Latin rhythms, surrounded by black lights and club lights for a night of fun and exercise.

You can choose Zumba or a spin class; they'll provide light snacks, glowing jewelry, and more.

The party is free for members and just $5 for non-members. Space is limited, so head to their Facebook page to learn more and find a link to register.

4. Don't forget to get your tickets to Monster Jam. It'll be at Van Andel Arena March 24-26.

You'll be able to watch all your favorite trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill.

Also, don't forget you can also enjoy Monster Jam Trackside, a pit party, or be a part of the post-event driver meet and greet.

To learn more about these extra events and to purchase your tickets head to monsterjam.com.

5. Mark your calendars and start your engines. It's time to save the date for Berger Chevrolet’s 24th annual All GM Show on August 26.

This event is free for spectators, so bring your friends, family, and maybe your GM vehicle.

You can learn more at BergerChevy.com and make sure to check out their Facebook page as well.