Morning Buzz: February 27

1. From humble beginnings in Holland to now opening a second location, Robinson's Popcorn is coming to Grand Rapids!

The new store will be in the Breton Meadows Shopping Center. The Grand Rapids shop is scheduled to open in July.

Benjamin Robinson and his family started the business in 2018 by going door-to-door asking the community for help.

They teamed up with Big Apple Bagels to cook in their kitchen, selling their product side-by-side with each other.

In 2022, the family opened a storefront in Holland, making 12 flavors a day and selling more than 60 in total. Now their popcorn is sold all across the Midwest.

2. Fast-food restaurant Jack In The Box plans to expand into West Michigan.

They've signed a five-restaurant agreement with a new franchisee. The first location is slated for Battle Creek but no word on where the other four will be, Jack In The Box says restaurants are planned for Kent, Kalamazoo, and Calhoun Counties.

They will open over five years. Each location will be open 24 hours a day and will offer drive-thru, dine-in, and mobile ordering.

Currently, there are more than 2100 Jack In The Box locations across 22 states.

3. A local pup is in the running for America's Favorite Dog!

Bellabear was rehomed to a family in Saugatuck when she was 7 months old. She's now 6 years old and suffering from a hip condition that requires surgery.

Owner Mary Schiel says if she wins the $10,000 prize, all of it will go toward the procedure that will cost more than $8,500. Paws.org is putting on the contest - you can vote on Facebook - and the next cut is this Thursday. Right now she's in 6th place, she needs to make it into the top five to continue.

4. Besides the butterflies, here's another reason to head over to Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

Two sculpture exhibitions will open up on March 29. These two distinct exhibitions, feature the work of renowned contemporary artists Paul Villinski and Jennifer Angus.

Their work will transform the indoor sculpture galleries into a space where art converges with airborne creatures and creations.

5. Not only is West Michigan home to the world's largest pickle factory but we're also known for producing more pickles than any other state.

That’s why a crowd-favorite festival is returning to southwest Michigan for another year. Save the date, the Berrien Springs Pickle Festival is officially a go for 2024.

Held over the 4th of July holiday weekend this year's festival will include vendors, the Miss Pickle pageant, Pickle 5k, a Pickle fling contest, and a pickleball tournament.

You can learn more on their Facebook page.