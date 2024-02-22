Morning Buzz: February 22

1. Congratulations to Jim Deur this morning. Jim is a regular volunteer at Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity and recently hit the 4000 volunteer hour milestone.

During that time, he's helped build homes for more than 58 families and he's also the first volunteer to hit this incredible benchmark.

If you would like to join Jim and other regular volunteers on the job site, reach out to their volunteer coordinator at volunteer at lakeshorehabitat.org.

2. The Kentwood Police Department is inviting you to learn more about a career in law enforcement.

They'll be holding their recruitment event on Wednesday, February 28 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Kentwood Police Department.

The event will provide information about a variety of employment opportunities at KPD, with a special focus on the sponsored police recruit position.

Learn more at Kentwood.us/kpd2024.

3. Join "A Glimpse of Africa" for an inspiring tale of courage and resilience on February 24 from 1 to 3 p.m.

They're teaming up with Kent District Library and Celebration Cinema Rivertown for a screening of "Garden City, Kansas".

It's part of their black history month events. A panel discussion will follow the documentary.

Admission is free but you must register to attend..

4. Moo-Ville’s Zeeland location is hosting its very first Stanley Cup Rodeo.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., on February 23 and 24.

You can expect to indulge in four decadent ice cream scoops served in your tumbler cups for just $8. There is also a non-dairy option for an up-charge of $2.

They're encouraging Stanley Tumbler lovers to bring any clean and empty 32-ounce or 40-ounce tumbler cups of any brand.

The tumbler cups will allow you to keep your ice cream nice and cold for eight hours, perfect for a midnight snack.

5. February is National Cherry Month it's also Love Thy Farmer Month - and Cherry Republic is paying it forward.

They're donating 2 percent of all sales from their six stores and online to the Farm Stress Program, supporting the mental health and well being of Michigan farmers.

The program, with MSU extension, provides free resources including teletherapy, educational presentations, farm financial analysis, and more.