Morning Buzz: February 2

1. It's already been a cold winter, but it looks like the harsh temperatures are here to stay.

Punxsutawney Phil has made his prediction for 2022: We're in for six more weeks of winter.

While Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil is the most famous groundhog, other states also participate in the tradition with their own groundhogs.

It's a fun superstition, but years have proven there's no strong correlation between the groundhog's shadow and any change in the weather.

2. The first black woman to be taken prisoner in the U.S. Military will be speaking in Portage this weekend.

Army Veteran Shoshana Johnson will deliver remarks at the Air Zoo on Saturday.

Johnson was captured back in 2003 during a deployment in Iraq after Iraqi forces killed 11 soldiers in her company and captured six, including her.

Limited copies of her book, "I'm Still Standing," will be available for purchase. Attendees can also bring their own for signing.

The event is free and open to the public.

3. We told you about Muskegon, but now cruise ships could be on their way to Holland. The city is announcing the potential plans for the redevelopment of the James De Young Power Plant site.

Geenen Dekock Properties wants to turn the 17-acre property and an adjacent property into a mixed-use area.

Current plans show developing 108 residences across four buildings, a 50 room hotel, and a marina. The marina is for private owners, rental, and enough room for cruise ships.

The city is currently looking over the plans to decide to proceed with this development or not.

4. The city of Grand Rapids is offering free lifeguard certification, plus hourly wages will be going up for the 2022 pool season.

The course is for those who are 15 and up and will be held in February, March, and April at the Grand Rapids Kroc Center. Those hourly wages are going from $11.25 per hour to $14 per hour.

To register, head to the city's website and search "Lifeguard Certification."

5. An impressive two decades and dubbed the greatest of all time, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is retiring.

Brady made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.

He said he's "not going to make that competitive commitment anymore" in reference

to the commitment it takes to win in the NFL.

The 44-year-old has won seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVP awards.