Morning Buzz: February 17

1. A beloved West Michigan restaurant is growing. Anna's House will open a new location in the old Burger King building along Northland Drive in Grand Rapids. This new location will join others on Plainfield and Eastbeltine Avenue. As they continue to remodel and make site improvements the plan is to open later this year. Anna's house currently operates 9 restaurants across Michigan with a 10th location opening in Milford this spring.

2. The Lakeshore Museum in Muskegon will hold its latest 'Friday Family Fun Night' exhibit on February 17. The timely exhibit will focus on the science of attraction in the museum's bloodsuckers exhibit. There will also be Valentine's Day treats scattered throughout the building.

3. The Grand Rapids Public Museum is expanding its partnership with Gilda's Laughfest to host two seriously funny evenings at the museum. Laughfest: Night at the Museum will take place on March 8 featuring comedian Adam Degi and variety act Will Oltman. The Laughfest: Silent Film and Organ Concert will take place on March 10, featuring Buster Keaton's film, The Cameraman, accompanied by organist Dennis Scott on GRPM's mighty Wurlitzer theater organ. Tickets can be found HERE.

4. Rapid City Football Club returning to action this weekend in a big home game against Cleveland Crunch on February 18. They'll be battling for the top spot. The game will be played at MSA Sports Spot at 6:30pm. Last weekend they took on their instate rival, Detroit Waza and scored 27 goals to break the major league indoor soccer record which was previously 24. Get tickets HERE.

5. Looking to do something nice for someone? February 17 is the perfect day to do it on National Random Acts of Kindness Day. Many who celebrate the day look to bring joy to others and spread positivity with their actions. Those who want to celebrate the occasion can pay for a coffee for the person in front of them in line or leave a kind note for someone.

