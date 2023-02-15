Morning Buzz: February 15

1. Need help filing your taxes? Some people are eligible to get them prepped and filed for free in the coming weeks.

Heart Of West Michigan United Way is hosting three community tax days meant for households with an income of $60,000 or less.

The first one is February 18th, the IRS trains and certifies volunteers. Just make sure you bring all of your tax documents.

If you have questions, visit the website or call 2-1-1.

Appointments are walk-in only and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

2. In case you haven't heard the news, Jenison high school's marching band will be performing in the Macy's Day Parade this year!

However, the school needs money to help get all its students to New York. They have nine months left to raise $100,000 dollars, but so far, they only have raised $27,000.

You can help by donating to their fundraiser page on Give Butter. Or they have an upcoming event on March 10, "A Night In New York". It's a semi-formal event for ages 21 plus. Tickets for that are available on Eventbrite.

3. Be a part of 'Art on the Mall' in Kalamazoo.

Applications are now open for artists who would like to apply to participate in this year's event which runs from June 2 and 3 in Downtown Kalamazoo. You can apply online through Zapplication.

Art on the Mall is also part of Jumpstart, downtown Kalamazoo’s official summer celebration in which several popular events take place on the same weekend.

4. The grandson of American novelist Ernest Hemingway is hosting a special retreat in Northern Michigan this spring.

Writer and journalist John Patrick Hemingway is the special guest and moderator at the second annual Walloon Lake Writers Retreat.

It's a three-day event offering "an inspiring, intimate, and collaborative setting for those seeking stimulation and ideas for their literary works."

The retreat will be held April 13-16 at Hotel Walloon in Walloon Lake, where Ernest Hemingway spent his summers as a child.

For package details and reservation information visit hotelwalloon.com.

5. Internet Explorer is no more. "Microsoft Edge With IE Mode" officially replaced Internet Explorer 11 Tuesday.

The tech giant permanently disabled the older web browser on its desktops. Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point commanded 95 percent of the market.

Microsoft announced in June of last year that it was retiring the browser. Now users who click on the icon are redirected to Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft says it will remove all visual references to Internet Explorer when it releases an update to its operating system in June.