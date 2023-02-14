Morning Buzz: February 14

1. The Grand Rapids Police Department is hosting an open house for those interested in learning more about sponsored recruit positions.

The event is today from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Garfield Park Community Gym.

It's a drop-in format. Right now, they have 10 openings, which pay for enrollment in Grand Valley State University's Police Academy in August.

More information can be found at joingrpd.com.

2. Grand Rapids' west side may soon be home to a permanent food truck court.

According to Crain's Detroit Business, the owner of "The Back Lot Food Truck Courts" in northern Michigan wants to build another one here in west Michigan.

The food truck court would be located on Bridge Street at the former site of Duthler Family Foods.

The space would have enough room for five food trucks, as well as outdoor seating.

The plans have yet to be approved. The idea will go to the Grand Rapids City Planning Commission on February 23 to seek special land use and approval for the space.

3. Heart of West Michigan United Way is looking for organizations to host personal care and cleaning product collection drives.

The drive starts in March and runs through March 14. Items needed include toothpaste, soap, and laundry detergent.

Individuals can drop off items at any Kent County Macatawa Bank location or the heart of West Michigan United Way Office.

4. It may only be February, but it's time to start thinking about boating season.

For all your needs and to see what's hot this year you can stop by the Grand Rapids Boat Show happening at DeVos Place tomorrow through Sunday.

This year more than 400 boats from over 100 manufacturers and 35 dealers will be on display.

Learn more at grboatshow.com.

5. The John Ball Zoo is raising baby eastern box turtles to increase the local population.

The zoo teamed up with Grand Valley State University and Pierce Cedar Creek Institute to help raise the turtles and protect them from predators.

Right now there are 12 baby turtles at the zoo. They will be released in May near The Pierce Cedar Creek Institute in Barry County.

Over the last three seasons, the zoo has raised and released 74 turtles.