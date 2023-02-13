Morning Buzz: February 13

1. Calling all high school seniors! LAFCU is accepting entries for $20,000 in college scholarships through its Write To Educate Essay Contest.

Winners will be determined by a one-page essay, not academic performance, or financial need.

Also, LAFCU will donate an additional $2,000 to local charities on behalf of the winners.

Entries must be submitted online by March 31.

2. If you're struggling with heating costs, Consumers Energy wants to help.

They're providing 30,000 Google Nest smart thermostats to natural gas customers needing financial assistance.

Natural gas costs have started to fall since they hit a peak last year. To see if you qualify, head to giveaway dot consumers energy store dot com.

You can support Special Olympics just by rounding up.

3. SpartanNash Foundation is allowing customers to round up their bills when they shop at any Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods, and Ada Fresh Market.

The fundraiser is part of SpartanNash's 39-year partnership with Special Olympics.

The campaign will run through February 19.

4. A well-known Grand Rapids Brewing Company changing things up in the kitchen.

City Built Brewing Company is stepping away from its Puerto Rican roots and well-known taco menu to cultivate a sustainable food culture out of its kitchen and taproom.

This new casual menu will be inspired by the multiple best-sellers of past Li Grand Zombi items. There will be additions to the new menu never seen before out of the City Built kitchen, which will include more made-to-order food options.

5. Grab the kids for a family Valentine's Day papermaking workshop tonight!

Learn the science behind

making paper and create a hand-made VAlentine with environmental artist Sandra Hansen. This STEAM program is completely free thanks to the Meijer Foundation.

It runs from 4-7 at the Holland Museum, and donations are appreciated.