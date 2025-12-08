Morning Buzz: December 8, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

City Built Brewing partnership with Los Mariscos de Pancho

City Built Brewing just dropped some big news - they're teaming up with Los Mariscos de Pancho, the Mexican seafood spot with a cult following. They will officially take over the taproom kitchen on December 9!

That means your favorite birria and coastal flavors are moving in, while City Built shifts its focus to its innovative beverage program. The partnership is all about community, culture, and coming together over great food and beer. Don't worry, though! Los Mariscos' Leonard Street location is still going strong, and the Food Truck Monday at City Built lives on.

Rosa Parks Circle ice rink now open!

The downtown scene in Grand Rapids for the holidays is fully underway as the Rosa Parks Circle ice rink in downtown Grand Rapids is now officially open for the season.

Skaters hit the ice starting this past Friday and the rink will be open daily through February 27. Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for kids, which includes skate rentals. You can book reservations online to skip the line.

Kalamazoo schools ugly holiday sweater contest

Communities in Schools of Kalamazoo is gearing up for its 11th annual ugly sweater event for a great cause! The festive fundraiser happens tomorrow, December 9, from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Bell's Brewery.

Tickets are $30 in advance. Guests can vote for this year's "Ugliest Sweater", with every dollar donated counting as a vote. And yes, sponsors have hand-crafted some gloriously tacky masterpieces.

Expect awards, community spirit, and support for CIS as they provide essential needs for students across Kalamazoo schools.

December to Remember in Bronson Park

This Thursday, December 11, the Kalamazoo Youth Action Council is hosting a "December to Remember" event at Bronson Park.

Starting at 5:30 P.M., families can enjoy complimentary hot cocoa under the lights and pick up a craft bag filled with ornaments and puzzles while supplies last.

Kids can drop letters in Santa's mailbox for a reply, and you can catch a free ride on the Holly Jolly Trolley which runs downtown until 9 P.M. Find all the details at kzooparks.org.

Protein Pints founders in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list

Two Michigan natives just scored a huge honor! Michael Meadows and Paul Reiss, co-founders of Protein Pints, have been named to this year's Forbes 30 Under 30 list!

Their protein-packed ice cream started right here in West Michigan as a start garden project and has now exploded into nearly 8,000 stores nationwide. These lifelong friends dropped out of college at 21, raised millions, and hit over $10 million in revenue this year, all while keeping their roots firmly in Michigan.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok