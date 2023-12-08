Morning Buzz: December 8

1. Of all of the scenic and beautiful towns in America, holland has been named one of the most "Christmassy."

Mixbook, a photo book brand, polled 3,000 families and has come up with a list of 75 quintessential American towns that exude Christmas charm. Holland came in at number eight with references to the Parade Of Lights, Kerstmarkt, and Dutch elements.

Frankenmuth also made the list at number 20 with mentions of Bronner's Christmas Wonderland, the world's largest Christmas store.

You can see the full list at mixbook.com.

2. The Grandville United Methodist Church has created a 12-minute light show to help spread the true meaning of Christmas.

The show is open to the public and features 6,000 twinkling lights and music by For King And Country, Owl City, Toby Mac, Josh Groban, and others with messages straight from scripture.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. While the event is free, donations are being requested with proceeds going to the Secom Resource Center's food pantry.

3. The Critter Barn near Zeeland is expanding again.

Organizers broke ground this week on a $1.2 million addition to its facility.

Critter Barn leaders say the expansion will include a small livestock barn for rabbits, chicks, and the kitty corral. It'll also have four new classrooms to continue partnerships with schools in the area.

The Critter Barn has welcomed and educated visitors for the past 40 years. It moved to its new expanded location on 80th Avenue, South of Chicago Drive two years ago.

4. A popular fundraiser for the Grand Rapids Griffins returns on Monday the 11th as the Tip-A-Griffin Event returns.

From 6-8 p.m. Griffins players, coaches, and staff members will be serving tables at four area Peppino's locations in West Michigan including Allendale, Downtown GR, Jenison, and Kentwood.

The temporary servers will all be wearing personalized aprons that will be autographed and made available through a silent auction. Plus, there will be raffles at each location with great prizes! It all benefits the Griffins Youth Foundation.

Find more info at griffinshockey.com.

5. The Electric Forest Music Festival announced its initial artist lineup for 2024.

Pretty Lights, Everything Always, Subtronics, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, and John Summit are just a few of the headliners scheduled to perform. Electric Forest is from June 20-23 at the Double JJ Resort in Rothbury.

The music festival listed 73 artists along with the promise of "curated events, the silent disco, daily yoga, and much more."

More acts will be announced as we get closer to the event. For a full list of initial artists and more information, visit the electricforest.com.