Morning Buzz: December 8

1. Just announced, Wayne Brady is this year's special guest for the 21st annual Symphony with Soul concert at 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at Devos Performance Hall.

Also performing alongside Mr. Brady for one of the evening's selections will be the Grand Rapids Symphony Mosaic Scholars.

After the concert, they'll hold their Celebration Of Soul Gala. More details and tickets are at grsymphony.org/cos.

2. A perfect holiday gift for Disney lovers: tickets for Disney’s Frozen go on sale at Broadway Grand Rapids on Friday.

From the producer of the Lion King and Aladdin, the Tony-nominated best musical will play a two-week engagement at Devos Performance Hall on July 11-23.

Ticket details can be found at broadwaygrandrapids.com.

3. Join Friends Of Ottawa County Parks for this year's annual Holiday Luminary event on December 9 from 5 to 7 p.m., as the nature center is transformed into a beautiful winter wonderland.

There is no charge for attending, so bring your families and enjoy this magical evening. Hot cider, cookies, and candy canes will be waiting.

There will also be a Mitten Tree with all donations going to boys and girls of holland.

4. If you're looking for a great way to get some exercise after the holidays, why not try Dutch Dancing?

The dance program starts in January and is for adults who have always wanted to learn and it's also recommended for previous dancers who have not danced for a number of years.

There will be an informational meeting on December 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Tulip Time Office.

Registration for the program can be found at tuliptime.com.

5. Electric Forest has just released a partial lineup for next year's festival which will run from June 22 to 25 in Rothbury.

Along with the initial artist lineup, the 2023 campground map is out now too.

Since 2011, the eccentric festival has brought in over thousands of fun and music-loving people for the four-day festival.

Tickets officially go on sale to the general public on Friday starting at noon.

You can learn more at electricforest.com.