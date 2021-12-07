Morning Buzz: December 7

1. Today marks 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. It killed 2,300 Americans and launched the country into World War II.

To commemorate this day, a West Michigan singing group traveled to Hawaii to share the gift of song with survivors, veterans, and visitors on the island.

The Grand Rapids Chapter of the Sweet Adelines was one of 10 groups, and the only one from Michigan invited to perform at the 80th anniversary Pearl Harbor Commemoration Concert Series.

Clips of their performance will be posted to their Facebook page in the coming days.

2. A sale is in the works for what many Grand Rapidians know as The B.O.B., or the Big 'Ol Building, in downtown Grand Rapids.

According to real estate broker Ray Kisor, both The B.O.B. and 20 Monroe Live, have sales pending. All that's known about the person making those purchases is that they're "similar, but different buyers."

The broker working these two sales says they are expected to close by January, at which point we may know more about who is buying the buildings and what they plan to do with them.

3. The Kirtland's Warbler is a long-standing symbol of conservation in the Mitten State, and now it will be featured on the state's new license plates to help raise money for wildlife habitat.

Starting next month, Michiganders can purchase the plate through The Secretary of State for $35, with 25 of that going to the Nongame Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund.

The DNR chose the species because it was removed from the Federal endangered species list in October 2019.

4. Today is a sweet day because it's National Cotton Candy Day.

It's the staple of carnivals, fairs, and the circus, but it hasn't always been called "cotton candy." People have called it spun sugar, candy floss, and fairy floss.

to mark the day, enjoy some cotton candy and post with #NationalCottonCandyDay.

Fun fact: Ironically, a dentist and a confectioner teamed up to invent machine-spun cotton candy in 1897. It's believed another dentist later came up with the name "cotton candy."

5. A German family has quite a festive way to celebrate the Christmas Season, with hundreds of trees!

This year, the Jeromins have outdone themselves again, setting up 444 decorated Christmas Trees. That's up from the 420 trees they decorated last year!

The family has even presented a certificate Monday from the German Record Institute for the most decorated Christmas trees in one place.