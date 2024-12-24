Morning Buzz: December 24

1. Let's kick off your Christmas Eve with adorable babies in Christmas sweaters!

Helen Devos Children's Hospital released these photos of their babies in the NICU.

This annual event is a collaboration between the NICU child life specialists and the March of Dimes.

Each ugly sweater is customized and decorated by the baby's family. They're all unique and special - just like those little nuggets. It’s such a great way to bring some levity and holiday spirit to the families there.

2. As part of all the year-end lists, Holland Hospital has released its top baby names in 2024.

More than 1200 babies were delivered at the Boven Birth Center this year.

The top girl names, Emma was number one, followed by Amelia, Sadie and Mia. For boys Santiago was tops, other favorites this year were Liam, Ezra and August.

3. Battle Creek wants help to name its snowplows.

A year ago, the city launched its first contest to the community, choosing 10 names for about half the fleet. So now the rest of those plows need names.

Submissions will be accepted through Friday, January 17. If you want to pick a winner, don't use names that are obscene, discriminatory or inappropriate.

The submitted names will come out on February 3, neighbors can vote for their favorite through Friday, February 21. Head to battlecreekmi.gov for all the details and to enter.

4. The best way to enjoy winter is to embrace it and get outside. McDonalds wants to help you, and your family do that.

The fast-food chain has partnered with ski areas across Michigan to get more people on skis and snowboards with the Discover Michigan Skiing Program.

Twenty facilities from the U.P. to southeast Michigan are participating in some way from January 2 through January 31. You can get rentals, a lesson, and a lift ticket for $60.

Locally, check out places like Timber Ridge in Gobles, and up north, visit hills like Caberfae Peaks, Crystal Mountain, or Treetops Resort in Gaylord are all participating.

To learn more head to go skimichigan.com.

5. If you just can't wait to get out on the hill, why not ski with Santa for free on Christmas Day.

Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire says no caveats, no restrictions, just head to the lift ticket window, pick up a ticket, and hit the slopes. You can also bring a donation of non-perishable food items, gently used clothing and household items to donate to local organizations.

Tickets are good from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Head to shantycreek.com for all the details.