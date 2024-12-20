Morning Buzz: December 20

1. The Grand Valley Men's Basketball Team took a break from the court to spread some holiday cheer at Mary Free Bed.

13 players toured the hospital with music therapist Peter Muskiewicz singing Christmas carols for patients and staff. Junior Jalen Charity says they're not the best singers, but they do what they can.

Sophomore Javion Otten added it's all about impact. This is the second year the team has done this, and the visit came on the heels of a late-night double overtime game in Indianapolis; showing the team's true dedication to the community.

2. The Grand Rapids Rise served up some serious heart this week! Three of their star players took time out to visit the amazing patients at Mary Free Bed Rehab Hospital.

Sherridan Atkinson, Erika Pritchard, and Jena Otec toured the facility's inpatient rehabilitation unit, wheelchair and adaptive sports department, recreational therapy, and more.

They met with patients and staff, and even got to play some volleyball with kids in therapy!

The Rise is gearing up for the 2025 season that starts January 10 against the Vegas Thrill in Nevada.

3. Beatles or Rolling Stones? The debate has been ongoing since the two iconic bands first crossed paths on the charts more than 60 years ago.

You will be able to decide for yourself when tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction - the International Rolling Stones Show take the stage at Muskegon’s Fraunthal Theatre next year. Tickets are available right now.

This show is part of a 125-stop tour of Australia, U.S. and Canada. During the two-hour show, the bands each perform two sets - trading places in quick set changes and ending with an all-out encore involving both bands.

To get your tickets, or to learn more head to frauenthal.org.

4. Guiding Light, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals recover from addiction, is hosting a free Christmas meal for the community tomorrow afternoon.

The event will occur from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Guiding Light's headquarters, located at 255 s. Division in Grand Rapids.

All are welcome! In addition to a delicious meal, Guiding Light will also be distributing essential winter gear, including coats, hats, boots, and blankets.

Last month Guiding Light served more than 450 meals at its Thanksgiving community meal while distributing hundreds of boots, coats, and hats. They hope for a similar turnout for the Christmas meal.

5. The undisputed number one adult contemporary artist of all time is going to perform his last Grand Rapids concert next summer. Barry Manilow will take the stage at Van Andel Arena on June 4, and tickets are now on sale.

Manilow needs no introduction - the Grammy, tony, and Emmy award-winning musician has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide. He has racked up 51 top 40 singles, including 12 number ones and 27 top ten hits like Mandy, Copacabana, and Can't Smile Without You.