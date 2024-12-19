Morning Buzz: December 19

1. The Salvation Army in Kent County needs your help right now. Donations are only at 35 percent of the goal for this season, while the need is up.

But when you give, your gift goes further - a group of anonymous donors will match up to $250,000 through New Year's Eve. So for every dollar you give, it's a $2 donation.

The nonprofit hopes to raise $1.4million during its Red Kettle Campaign this year.

If you want more information, or if you want to be a bell ringer, head to sakentcounty.org.

2. Do you know of a family in need in the Muskegon area? Adelaide Pointe, Muskegon Brewing Company, and Adelaide Events are hosting a toy drive and it's going to be huge!

Thanks to incredible community support and generous sponsors, they've collected over 1,000 toys for families in need this holiday season and are giving them away while supplies last.

Join the festive fun on Thursday, December 21, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m . Meet Santa and his elves, enjoy delicious food and drinks from Muskegon Brewing Company, and adults can relax in the Good Boy Vodka-sponsored area. Come celebrate the power of giving!

3. Winter officially begins Friday, but not everyone is prepared for the months of snow and cold. Charitable Union in Battle Creek is collecting winter gear to make sure adults in need can stay warm.

Their Coats for kids event provided more than 1,000 coats for young people, but its supply of adult-sized items is dangerously low.

So here's how you can help - donate any winter gear you no longer use, like hooded winter coats, snow pants, boots, snowsuits, hats, mittens, scarves, and gloves. You can drop donations at the office - just look for the pink bins in the parking lot.

For more information, head to charitableunion.org.

4. Professional soccer is coming to West Michigan with the new Amway Stadium being built in Grand Rapids, and with that comes the announcement of a professional soccer team!

David Van Andel announced the formation of a men's soccer team to start play in 2027. Currently, the club is going by the temporary name of "West Michigan Soccer" with an official title still in the works.

The team is set to play in the MLS next pro league, the third-highest professional soccer league in the U.S. formed in 2022.

The goal is to have the first soccer match played in the new stadium in 20-27 and host at least 17 games a year.

5. Want to keep your littles busy during winter break? The Pierce Cedar Creek Institute hopes to help. Free winter break exploration kits will be available starting this Friday.

The kits are grouped by age or grade level, starting at birth through teens. You can get them at the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute, the Hastings Public Library, Delton District Library, or Dowling Library.

The kits are free and are filled with winter fun and hands-on activities to keep kids learning and exploring.