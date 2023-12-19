Morning Buzz: December 19

1. Heart Of West Michigan United Way is looking for donors to help provide holiday cheer this season.

Their annual Stuff The Sled Drive is an opportunity to bring holiday cheer to young children in need. When you purchase items from their wish list, you help them provide holiday gift bags to local students enrolled in programs at Head Start for Kent County.

Donors can purchase gifts online at the website on your screen and they will be sent directly to Heart of West Michigan United Way. Gifts range from $5 to $16.50.

Gift bags will include a toy to help them learn through play, a game to enjoy with their families, a book to jumpstart their imaginations, and a winter hat and gloves to keep them warm.

2. Looking for a fun and educational way to keep your child engaged during the upcoming holiday break?

Kids in grades 1 through 6 are invited to the Grand Rapids Public Museum for "Camp Curious: Snowflake Break Sessions".

Their themed programs are designed to spark creativity and curiosity in your child.

They'll embark on design challenges with Lego® bricks, explore cultures from around the world through artifact investigations and so much more.

Camps run December 27-29 and again from January 2-5.

Register your kiddos by going to grpm.org.

3. If you have a 4th or 5th grader, they can ski all winter long with the 'Cold Is Cool' passport app.

The passport allows them to ski for free, up to three times, at each of the 29 participating ski areas, which totals over 90 lift tickets/trail passes per child.

The cost for access to the app is $30, which includes a $5 donation to MiSnow, a new nonprofit dedicated to introducing Michigan children to the slopes and trails.

In addition to the lift tickets donated by the participating ski areas, the Cold is Cool passport app also includes coupons for 20-percent off a helmet purchase and $20 off the purchase of $100 at participating ski shops.

Application instructions for the passport are available at coldiscool.org.

4. Love video games and local beer? Broad Leaf Westside is the place to be. Part of the taproom on Bridge Street has been transformed into an underground arcade.

Not only can guests enjoy great craft brews, but pinball, Guitar Hero, Moral Combat, NBA Jam and more. During happy hour from 4-6 Tuesday through Friday, guests who spend $10 in beer and food get $2 in quarters to play.

If board games are more your thing, game night is the last Thursday of every month, in partnership wtih Vault Of Midnight.

5. Johnny Brann Junior's Kitchen 67 just got a refresh and renovation.

The restaurant on the Beltline in Grand Rapids opened in 2012 and was considered innovative for its time. The improvements include updated decor and a new, elevated menu that debuted this week.

Signature favorites will still be there, like the Bird In Hand Chicken Sandwich, but new dishes include shrimp ravioli, vodka penne, bistro tenderloin and Big O’s smoked whitefish.