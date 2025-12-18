Morning Buzz: December 18, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Muskegon County Airport opens new restaurant

New dining options are taking flight at the Muskegon County Airport! Officials have announced that Lee-Lee's Crosswinds Cafe West will open inside the main terminal in May 2026.

Owned by Lee Ann French, who runs a popular spot at the Owosso Community Airport, the new restaurant will serve scratch-made breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week. The new venture replaces the former Brownstone Restaurant and is open to the general public, not just travelers, with free parking available.

Saugatuck Township to establish new park space

Saugatuck Township has secured a grant of nearly $2.5 million from the Michigan Natural Resource Trust Fund to establish Riverside Park.

The funding will allow the township to purchase 119 acres along the Kalamazoo River, preserving extensive wetlands while adding trails, a kayak launch, and other amenities.

Holland Hospital's most popular baby names for 2025

What were the most popular baby names in 2025? While Olivia and Noah are topping the national charts, West Michigan parents are going a different direction. Holland Hospital has released its most popular baby names for 2025, revealing that Charlotte and Theodore took the top spots at the Boven Birth Center.

With over 1,200 babies born there this year, other local favorites included Aurora, Daisy, Henry, and Oliver.

Home For The Holidays concert in Muskegon

The West Michigan Symphony is returning to the historic Frauenthal Theater for its annual "Home For The Holidays" concert.

Led by music director Scott Speck, this show features baritone Finn Sagal and local youth choirs performing holiday classics and new favorites from the movie "Frozen". The family-friendly event includes a sing-a-long and visit from Santa.

Tickets are on sale now for the performance tomorrow, December 19, at 7:30 P.M. You can find more information at westmichigansymphony.org.

