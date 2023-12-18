Morning Buzz: December 18

1. The Gilmore Collection has added another space to its list of venues - that gives a nod to the past.

Its' called "The Gilmore" and it features Art Deco elegance with mid-century modern influences. Several versatile rooms can fit the needs of many events.

Of course, the food is what you've come to expect from the catering and hospitality company. You can find The Gilmore in Comstock Park at the former English hills terrace.

2. A Grand Rapids restaurant has been named in a New York Times 'Best Of' list.

New York Times editors and reporters eat "hundreds of meals in dozens of states" as they work to put together their best-restaurant lists.

The list includes everything from a stuffed cabbage dish found in Cleveland to rocky road ice cream with macadamia nut dragées found in Hawaii.

One dish found at a Grand Rapids restaurant scored a mention: the Hire Katsu Curry at KCM, located at 209 Diamond Avenue in the East Hills Neighborhood.

Food desk contributor Brett Anderson wrote, "Larger reasons were the crisp perfection of the fried pork and the chef-owner Jason Kim's convivial, prideful hospitality."

3. Tulip Time organizers are looking for community members to participate in next year's festival.

First, organizers are looking for Dutch Dancers. If you're an adult who wants to learn, you can join community Dutch dance. Children and young adults have the opportunity to participate in kinder, middle, and high school Dutch dance.

Practices begin soon, so if you'd like to learn more about each group and register, you can visit Tulip Time's website.

The festival is also looking for volunteers. Organizers say there will be more than 1,200 positions available. Volunteer registration opens in January.

Tulip Time runs May 4 through May 12.

4. South Haven has a new feature to keep visitors warm.

The first fire was recently lit at a new outdoor fireplace now open at Dyckman Park downtown. It's a place where the community can gather together safely in the open air and relax and hang out during the long winter months.

The group "Shout for South Haven" initiated the project and donated $25,000 and raised the rest of the money through community fundraisers. A formal dedication ceremony is expected early next year.

5. Grand Rapids newest pizza joint and cocktail bar opens today at 4 p.m. The Foolery is the sister restaurant of Social Misfits and is right next door to what used to be Wahlburgers.

It's very Michigan-centric, with Detroit-style square pizzas, Yooper-inspired pasties, salads, sharables, craft cocktails and cold beer. They even make boozy milkshakes like social misfits.

After today, The Foolery will be open for lunch daily starting at 11 a.m. Head to thefoolerygr.com for a full menu.