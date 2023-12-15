Morning Buzz: December 15

1. Guiding Light will be continuing its holiday community meals by hosting a Christmas lunch on Saturday. The event will be held at Guiding Light 's headquarters on South Division in Grand Rapids from noon to 1:30 p.m. The meal is free and open to the Heartside Neighborhood. The food will be served in the dining room. People can also take meals to go.

Guiding Light served more than 400 meals at its Thanksgiving community meal last month and is preparing for a similar turnout for the Christmas meal.

2. Another holiday meal. These ones in the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo areas. God's Kitchen of Michigan, is inviting the community to their two free community Christmas dinners.

The first dinner will be held on Tuesday, December 19, at First United Methodist Church in downtown Battle Creek. The second dinner is scheduled for Wednesday, December 20, at Portage Chapel Hill Church on Oakland Drive. The menu includes a variety of dishes, such as baked chicken, honey ham, lobster tails, steak, cheesy broccoli, mashed potatoes, desserts, and bottled water.

In addition, a free toy will be given to each participating child during the Christmas meal while supplies last.

3. Check out all of the best holiday light decorations in Grand Rapids with a few adult beverages, thanks to Grand Rapids Beer Tours on Saturday.

On this tour you will able to enjoy a warm, cozy and decorated bus, while listening to Christmas rock and roll music as you drive by the most decorated and festive houses and buildings around Grand Rapids. They'll make a pit stop at Brewery Vivant where you can grab some cans or bottles to go. Once you're stocked up you'll hop back on the bus and continue on your way including a visit at the Christmas Lite show at LMCU Ball Park. Pick up and drop off is at Founders Brewing Co. starting at 5:15 p.m. Get your tickets here.

4. A wintertime classic is coming back to Grand Rapids next month. Organizers, artists, and businesses are getting ready for the World of Winter. People will get to experience over 100 art installations, events, ice sculptures and window displays all in the heart of Grand Rapids. Many of the art installations and displays will be designed by local artists.

The festival kicks off on January 12 with an event called Luminary Light Night Parade at Ah-nab-awen park from 6 to 9 p.m. Get the full calendar of events here.

5. It wouldn't be the holidays without delicious, holiday-themed treats from Starbucks. The coffee giant added a new one to the seasonal lineup this week - the Merry Mint White Mocha.

The new iced drink consists of espresso with white chocolate sauce, milk, peppermint chocolate cream cold foam, and chocolate curls. It's available for a limited time in the Starbucks app.

The Merry Mint white mocha follows November's holiday drink kick-off with the Iced Gingerbread Oat Milk Chai. Both are served in a holiday cold cup. It's the first new one since 2021.