Morning Buzz: December 15

1. 40 area families still need someone to help them out this holiday season.

The volunteers of America Michigan’s Adopt A Family Program is accepting support through December 21.

You can directly adopt a family with friends, family, or co-workers and shop their wish list or donate money. Those funds will go toward meals, winter clothes, and gifts to help families who need them most.

Head to aaf.voami.org for information.

2. Several local builders are partnering with Lakeshore Habitat For Humanity this week for a blitz build to get three houses framed by Friday.

It's happening at the Vista Green Development in Holland and it all started Monday. The three future homeowners have already partnered with Habitat for financial literacy classes, and are putting in their own work on the homes themselves.

If you would like to lend a hand or support the project financially, head to lakeshorehabitat.Org.

3. Guiding Light spreads holiday cheer this weekend by hosting two separate Christmas celebrations.

On Sunday, December 18 from noon to 1:30 p.m., Guiding Light will hold its traditional Christmas Community Meal at its headquarters on South Division.

The free meal is open to anyone in the Heartside Neighborhood.

The day before, on Saturday, December 17, Guiding Light will host the Guiding Light Family Christmas Meal for people connected to the addiction recovery program.

4. Prevention is often the best medicine, and a big part of that is diet. The Muskegon YMCA is partnering with community encompass to provide nutrition education, including wellness, exercise, and cooking.

This 12-week program is open to adults dealing with chronic disease and by the end, it can make an incredible impact on participants' lives, and create lasting change.

For more information, head to muskegonymca.org.

5. Wings Over Muskegon is announcing their first couple of performers.

The A-10c thunderbolt two demonstration team will headline the air show. Joining the A-10 in the performer lineup is world-renowned civilian aerobatic pilot, Rob Holland and a civilian five-ship formation squad, The Hooligans Flight Team.

The show runs July 8 and 9 at Muskegon County Airport.

Learn more at wingsovermuskegon.com.