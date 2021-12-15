Morning Buzz: December 15

1. If you're planning a trip to Pictured Rocks next spring, prepare to pay to get in. For the first time in the park's 55-year history, visitors will be charged an entrance fee.

Basic Park operations are funded by congressional dollars, but money collected at the park will be used to support new projects and maintenance of everything from campgrounds and trails to historic structures.

The decision comes after a record-breaking 2020, when the park saw more than 1.2 million visitors.

The fees will be phased in over a 3-year period, slowly increasing each year and include an increase in camping and lighthouse tour fees starting January 1.

Find a full breakdown on the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Facebook page.

2. Some shopping companions for local seniors! The 2nd annual Shop With A Senior event was held in Kalamazoo, thanks to the help of a local business and the Public Safety Department.

It was held at Park Street Market. The owner gave out $100 gift certificates so the seniors could shop around while connecting with first responders.

KDPS says they're just happy to give back to the community during the holidays.

3. If you're traveling for the holiday season, it will likely be just as busy as it was before the pandemic according to the AAA.

They expect more than 109 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles in the days around Christmas and New Year, that's up almost 34 percent from last year and closer to 2019 levels.

More than 100 million Americans will hit the road for holiday getaways and gatherings.

3 million people are booking buses, cruises, and trains while more than 6 million are expected to travel by air.

4. Let's get your day started with some sweets for National Cupcake Day!

It's recognized on every December 15. Cupcakes first hit the scene in 1828 as a descendent of English "fairy cakes."

Winston Churchill was the first to suggest that frosting be added to the cupcakes, and they've now evolved from much more than just chocolate and vanilla flavors.