Morning Buzz: December 14

1. A tiger at the John Ball Zoo recently rested positive for COVID-19.

Nika is the first big cat to get COVID at the zoo. She got her first dose of the COVID shot and wound up with a 104-degree fever the day she was supposed to get her second dose.

The cat is now in good spirits after suffering from a fever. Zoo officials suspect the virus got to her from an asymptomatic staffer.

It's a reminder that according to the CDC, the virus can spread from people to animals during close contact. If you test positive, you should avoid contact with your pets and other animals, just like you would with people.

2. Keep an eye on your mailbox, Michigan drivers will receive their $400 refund check from the Catastrophic Claims Association in May, according to the state.

Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $3 billion in refunds coming to drivers in the form of $400 per vehicle.

The refunds will go to policyholders for every vehicle that was insured before October 31 this year.

The state says those refunds have to be issued no later than May 9. The Governor says it's part of her effort to bring down Michigan's high auto insurance rates.

3. Just a reminder of upcoming Christmas shipping deadlines.

The last day to ship out packages for USPS Retail Ground Service is on December 15. First Class Mail is on December 17 and Priority Mail is on December 18.

The last day for Express Mail service is December 23.

4. If you're a good tipper, be an even better one for the holidays. If you're completely lost on how to tip, who should you tip and how much?

A new survey from CreditCards.com lists a group of workers and service providers who should be added to your gift list this year, along with popular amounts to tip them.

Housekeepers and child care providers help to make our daily lives easier, so show them you care by giving each about $50.

Look to give landscapers about $30, while teachers should receive $25 for all they do.

Mail carriers should also be given a special delivery, an average amount of respondents say they slip these workers about $20.

5. Know of a family that could use a helping hand this holiday season?

Fox 17 and Todd Wenzel Buick GMC of Grand Rapids want to pay it forward with the Fox 17 Grocery Giveaway.

Six winners will receive a $150 gift card for themselves plus another one to give to another family.

