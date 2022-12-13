Morning Buzz: December 13

1. Grand Rapids is ranking in the top 10 best cities for ice skating in 2023.

LawnStarter curated the list. They looked for cities with plenty of access to ice rinks, skating lessons, and hockey equipment.

They also considered climate conditions and local popularity based on hockey teams, figure skating competitions, and google searches.

While Grand Rapids came in 8th, taking the top spot was St. Paul, Minnesota.

2. Two new shops just opened up at the Amway Grand Plaza.

Curated by a certified sommelier, RightBank Wine Shop features wine from around the world, including notable local selections from Michigan, plus gourmet provisions like rare pasta and olive oils.

RightBank is open Tuesday through Saturday, from noon to 8 p.m. "Grand Kids" sells charming kids and baby clothing, toys, books, stuffed animals, puzzles, and more for visiting families to treat little ones with a memorable gift.

This shop is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

3. Eleven artists from Michigan are coming together to display their artwork at Lowell Arts.

The exhibition is called "Solo Together" and opens on January 7. A wide range of styles and media have been used including painting, mixed media, collage, digital car sketches, charcoal drawings, abstract quilts, and more.

An artist reception is scheduled for January 15. To learn more head to lowelartsmi.org.

4. A Grand Haven ice cream shop is getting some major attention after winning several national awards.

Sweet Temptations traveled to Texas for the North American Ice Cream Association's Annual Convention.

The shop brought home two blue ribbons. One for their vanilla bean ice cream and another for their dark decadence. They also won a red ribbon for their chocolate ice cream.

Sweet Temptations’ main location is at 621 Miller Drive and is open all year round.

5. Some of you may see a familiar face the next time you head to a 'Grand Rapids Gold' game.

The gold picked up Lacey James, a West Michigan native, and 2015 Wayland High School graduate.

James started the season with the gold's in-state rival, Motor City Cruise, but was released to the player pool. Last night was his first game hitting the court at Van Andel.

The next home game is this Wednesday at 7 p.m.