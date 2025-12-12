Morning Buzz: December 12, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Cannonsburg Ski Resort officially open!

Cannonsburg is opening for the season today at 4 P.M.! The ski area offers skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, and the largest tubing hill in the state, complete with a magic carpet to get you back up quickly.

With 13 miles of trails and year-round activities, Cannonsburg is one of West Michigan's go-to outdoor destinations. The crew has been working around the clock to make sure everything is ready for opening day. Head to cannonsburg.com for all the details.

Giving Machine at Woodland Mall

A new "giving machine" is now open at Woodland Mall! The national nonprofit Light The World introduced the reverse vending machine to help West Michiganders donate items that support organizations like Samaritas and North Kent Connect.

The machine provides a timely boos for social service agencies facing funding cuts and makes holiday giving quick and accessible for everyone.

GKSA Holiday Ice Revue show

The Greater Kalamazoo Skating Association's Holiday Ice Revue returns to Wings Event Center this Saturday, bringing a dazzling celebration of the seasons to the ice!

Skaters of all ages will showcase spectacular costumes, festive group numbers, and electrifying solo performances from national medalists and ice dance champions. Former Disney On Ice skater Sarah McClish directs the show, with choreography from GKSA's nationally-recognized coaches.

Families can catch performances at 2:30 and 7 P.M., with tickets starting at $15 and kids under five are free. Find more details at skatekalamazoo.org.

Small Coins, Big Impact at Family Fare

Family Fare stores across Michigan are hosting a special one-day event this Saturday called "Small Coins, Big Impact", giving shoppers a way to turn pennies into double the rewards.

Guests can bring in their spare change and receive the same amount back in both cash and Family Fare rewards. THe event comes as penny production has been discontinued nationwide. Exchanges will take place at the customer service counter from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Find a list of participating stores at shopfamilyfare.com.

Founders Brewing introducing first non-alcoholic beer

Founders is entering a new era with the launch of its first non-alcoholic beer family, called "Nonetheless". The debut variety, Nonetheless Golden, is made using the same brewing methods Founders has perfected for 30 years, giving it a true beer taste with less than 0.5% ABV.

The new beer will hit select markets this month, with a nationwide expansion planned for 2026, just in time for Dry January. Founders calls it "same craft, same flavor, new possibilities".

Robbins Mansion art gallery pop-up

The Midwest Miniatures Museum is transforming the historic Robbins Mansion into a one-night-only pop-up art gallery tomorrow. The event is in partnership with the Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective.

From 5 P.M. to 8 P.M., guests can explore holiday-dressed rooms filled with local art in jewelery, pottery, painting, and more, along with live guitar music and food from Sanders Mobile Shop.

A cash bar will be available with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. LVAC turns Unique spaces into vibrant art experiences and donates a portion of sales to its nonprofit partners. This event supports the Midwest Miniatures Museum.

Find more information at lakeshorevac.com.

