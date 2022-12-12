Morning Buzz: December 12

1. John Ball Zoo is part of a big conservation process working to help repopulate an endangered butterfly species.

Workers are moving caterpillars into safe environmental chambers for the winter.

The Poweshiek Skipperling was once found in Midwest prairie land, but in the last few decades, the species has mostly disappeared.

John Ball Zoo and others are able to help repopulate this important species with grant funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

In the spring, the caterpillars will be removed from the chambers and placed onto hostplants, where they can munch on grass blades and cling to them, growing from may until June, then move into the chrysalis stage. In early July, they're ready to take flight.

2. The Price Is Right Live, an interactive stage show, is coming to Devos Performance Hall on March 28.

Modeled after the famous gameshow, the performance will feature opportunities for contestants to win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and of course a brand-new car.

Tickets are now on sale at devosperformancehall.com.

3. New Year’s Eve ballroom bashes are back in Grand Rapids.

AHC Hospitality will host two, one in Amway Grand Plaza's Ambassador Ballroom and another in the JW Marriott Grand Rapids’ International Ballroom.

The celebrations will feature late-night food, full bars, and live entertainment.

For tickets and to learn about hotel packages just head to ballroombashes.com.

4. Looking for a fun family activity that doesn't involve glitter or glue? Then don't miss the third annual Downtown Holland Holiday Coloring Contest.

Children ages 1 through 12 are invited to color a custom drawing from local artist Carolyn Stich for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Peachwave Frozen Yogurt and Gelato.

The holiday coloring contest page can be downloaded on the Downtown Holland Facebook Page completed coloring contest entries must be dropped off at Peachwave by 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 23.

5. A new Miss Wheelchair Michigan is wearing the crown.

The winner is Jamie Junior from Detroit. She'll hold the title for 2023.

The event was held at Mary Free Bed here in grand rapids. Three women who use wheelchairs for mobility competed for the title.

Jamie will now be the next spokeswoman for people with disabilities across the state. She'll compete in the National Miss Wheelchair America competition, held in Grand Rapids, in 2023.