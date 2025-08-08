Morning Buzz: August 8, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Salvation Army one-day-only clothing sale

Need to stock up on those back to school clothes on a budget? This Saturday, all eight West Michigan Salvation army thrift stores will host a one-day sale: all clothing is half off!

This is a great way to score affordable classroom-ready outfits for the new year, while giving back to the community. All of the proceeds benefit the Salvation Army's adult rehabilitation center in Grand Rapids.

The stores are open from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M. from Monday through Saturday. To find a store near you, head to satruck.org/thriftstore.

Pro Volleyball Federation merges with Major League Volleyball

Major news for professional volleyball! The Grand Rapids Rise are now part of a new, unified league. The Pro Volleyball Federation has merged with Major League Volleyball, and the combined entity will be known as MLV.

The Grand Rapids Rise, who were founding members of the PVF, will be one of eight teams competing in the new MLV when the league begins play in January 2026. Dan DeVos, the Rise's owner, called the move a "Major step in the evolution of pro women's vollyeball."

The merger is designed to create a more stable and sustainable league for the sport's future.

GRCM origami workshops

Let the kids get creative at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum! It's hosting several origami workshops this month, on Saturday, August 9, 16, and 30 from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

These are drop-in classes and are free with admission. Kids will be able to follow along with artist tutorials, take home folding guides, and enter a raffle by completing the model. Prizes include origami books and colorful paper!

For more information and a full schedule, head to grcm.org.

South Haven Blueberry Festival

The 2025 South Haven Blueberry Festival is here! One of the nation's longest-running fruit festivals, the celebration is underway and runs through Sunday. The festival is a free, four-day celebration of all things blueberry with plenty of activities for the whole family.

Highlights include the annual parade on Saturday at 11 A.M., a blueberry pie-eating contest, and live music. There will also be carnival rides and a blueberry-themed 5k run/walk.

In addition to the main festival, the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Blueberry Festival Craft Fair in Stanley Johnston Park on Saturday and Sunday. The fair is free to attend and will feature over 175 artisans and vendors.

Visit blueberryfestival.com to get specific times and details.

Grand Haven Momentum Center

Enjoy dinner, a movie, and ice cream at Grand Haven's Momentum Center tonight! Moana 2 is the featured film. The evening will feature a free ice cream social, grilled hot dogs and hamburgers from 5 P.M. to 6 P.M. in the picnic area, weather permitting.

The movie will be shown indoors at 6 P.M. This free community event happens the second Friday of every month and offers and opportunity for community connection.

Head to momentumcentergh.org for more information.

Verity Ballet free class week

Think you or your kids might want to learn dance for free? Verity Ballet is hosting a free class week for aspiring dancers of all ages.

The dance studio, which recently relocated to its main location to Lowell, is offering a week of free trial classes from August 11 through August 16. This is a perfect chance for students to try out different styles, meet the instructors, and see if the studio is the right fit for them before the fall session begins on August 11.

The free class week is a great opportunity for dancers of all ages and skill levels to experience what Verity Ballet has to offer. You can find more information at verityballet.com.

