Morning Buzz: August 7, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

National Blueberry Festival

The National Blueberry Festival is back through Sunday with all kinds of family fun, honoring South Haven's status as the Blueberry Capital of the World since 1963.

Expect a parade, carnival rides, a craft fair, a blueberry pie eating contest, pancake breakfasts, and the always-popular quilt show. This year also marks the 50th annual Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament, with a special dedication of the Bobby Walker Basketball Courts honoring the longtime community leader.

Free shuttle services will be running throughout the festival. Download the official festival app for schedules, maps, and updates, or head to blueberryfestival.com for all the details.

Vet Fest this weekend

The Michigan nonprofit VETLIFE is preparing for its annual Vet Fest, happening this Saturday, August 8 at Cleary University in Howell.

The event is expected to draw nearly 3,000 veterans and their families with live entertainment, food trucks, family activities, and dozens of veteran service organizations and community partners on hand. It is part of VETLIFE's year-round mission to connect veterans with benefits, resources, and each other.

For more information, go to vetlifetoday.org.

Registration open for Neighborwoods

Registration is open for Neighborwoods, Friends of Grand Rapids Parks' fall tree-planting event that is happening September 25 and 26.

Volunteers will plant 200 trees along the right-of-way strips in front of homes in the Garfield Park neighborhood over the two-day event. The weekend wraps up with a community celebration featuring lunch, a tree giveaway, and resources from local partners.

Residents from across the city are invited to participate. Head to friendsofgrparks.org to register for either or both days.

Dementia education event presented by The Courtyard at Wyoming

Families navigating a dementia diagnosis often don't know where to turn, but The Courtyard at Wyoming wants to help. The assisted living and memory care community is hosting a free dementia education event Monday, August 10 from 5 to 7 P.M., featuring a live Q&A with Curt Gritters, Director of the Grand Rapids-based Dementia Insitute.

The event is held at their Comstock Park location on Dodge Ave NE. For more information, go to thecourtyardatwyoming.com.

Empty the Shelters rehomes 22,000 animals in July

Bissel Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" event found homes for over 22,000 animals last month, including nearly 10,000 dogs and over 13,000 cats during one of the toughest times of the year for shelters!

Since launching in 2016, "Empty the Shelters" has helped over 400,000 pets find forever homes, making it the largest-funded adoption event in the country. This helps facilities dealing with overcrowding from surrenders, strays, and staff shortages.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok