Morning Buzz: August 6, 2026

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97.9 WGRD Fill The Basket radiothon

Free Beer and Hot Wings are teaming up to feed West Michigan kids! 97.9 WGRD's morning show hosts the third annual "Fill The Basket" radiothon today until 6 P.M., with all proceeds benefitting Kids Food Basket.

Tune in to hear stories from educators and community members about how KFB's work has touched local families, all while raising money to help the organization provide more than 11,000 healthy evening meals to kids across Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan counties each weekday this school year. Just $25 can provide sack suppers to an entire classroom for a day.

Head to kidsfoodbasket.org to learn more or give directly through the "Fill The Basket" donation page.

TC Food and Wine Festival

The Traverse City Food and Wine festival is expanding for 2026, and the waterfront is taking center stage. Organizers say the festival's open space demonstration kitchen will now run events every single day, turning the downtown waterfront into a daily hub for chef demos, tastings, and wine experiences overlooking West Grand Traverse Bay.

The event runs August 19-23 with over 80 scheduled events in the region. Nationally known chefs and T.V. personalities like Andrew Zimmern will be a part of the five-day celebration, running August 19 through 23.

For the full schedule and tickets, go to traversecityfoodandwine.com.

Grand Rapids Vegan Chef Challenge applications for restaurants open

Restaurant owners, here's your chance to showcase your creativity! The second-annual Grand Rapids Vegan Chef Challenge is calling on local businesses to join the fun this September!

Any restaurant open to adding new vegan options to their menu is encouraged to apply on the challenge website. From September 1 through 30, participating spots will show off their most inventive plant-based dishes while diners explore, taste, and vote for their favorites.

Winning dishes will be announced in October, so if you're ready to join, head to veganchefchallenge.org/grandrapids to apply.

Cat Video Fest at Wealthy Theatre

Cat Video Fest is back! The 70-minute compilation hits the Wealthy Theatre this Thursday, August 6. Packed with the latest and greatest cat videos pulled from countless submissions, animations, music videos, and classic internet favorites.

Doors open at 6:30 P.M. with a portion of ticket proceeds benefitting Second Chance Cats of West Michigan. It's not rated, suitable for all ages, and tickets are only $10.

Go to grcmc.org to get yours.

Holland Community Theatre presents "Get Smart"

Holland Community Theatre's teen production of "Get Smart" opens tonight, bringing the classic bumbling secret agent comedy to life with a cast of performers ages 13 to 19.

The show runs August 6 through 8 and 13 through 15 at 7 P.M., with matinees August 8 and 15 at 2 P.M.

Tickets are just $12.50. Get yours at thehollandcommunitytheatre.org.

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