Morning Buzz: August 6, 2025

Goodwill book giveaway for GR teachers

School prep has begun and Grand Rapids teachers have a chance to stock their shelves. Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids is hosting a one-day book giveaway and sale this Saturday, August 9.

Local educators with a valid I.D. can receive five free books of their choosing and get a 20% discount on their entire purchase. The event will take place at all Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids locations.

Holland Sidewalk Sales return

The biggest sale of the year is coming to downtown Holland! The annual Holland Sidewalk Sales will be held this Friday and Saturday August 8 and 9.

Over 60 different businesses will be participating in the two-day event, featuring deep discounts and special promotions. The street will be closed from College Avenue through River Avenue for the duration of the event, making it easy to walk the shops. Plus, the downtown Holland social district is open, so shoppers 21 and over can enjoy a beverage from a participating establishment while they shop.

Books, Blocks, and Balls with Great Start Collaborative of Kent County

Looking for some free fun with the kids this weekend? The Great Start Collaborative of Kent County is hosting its free "Books, Blocks, and Balls" event this Saturday, August 9.

The event, which promotes early childhood development, will take place from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Alger Head Start, located at 256 Alger Street SE in Grand Rapids. The event will include free books for children, food, and fun activities.

Grand Haven tall ships sailing

All aboard! Two historic tall ships are coming to Grand Haven's waterfront. The 80-foot schooner When And If and the 115-foot schooner Liberty Clipper will be docked at 1 N Harbor Drive from August 7 through 10.

The ships will offer ticketed sailing excursions, giving the public a rare chance to experience maritime history firsthand. Tickets are available online, but are expected to sell out quickly.

Mind Body Baby Collective anniversary

Mind Body Baby Collective in Grand Rapids is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a week of wellness, giveaways, and a big party!

This milestone marks a year of significant growth for the collective, which was founded by doula Heidi McDowell. The 8,000 square foot facility has quadrupled its memberships and expanded its services to include on-site childcare, a co-working space, and postpartum wellness service.

The collective's mission is to provide a community and healing space for mothers and expectant mothers, offering a holistic approach to their journey.

The week-long celebration is underway with $5 classes all week long this week. A big party is set for Friday and is free and family-friendly. The first 25 guests will receive a swag bag, and there will be plenty of activities including pop-up photo sessions, a build-your-own boquet baqr, and permanent jewelery.

Guests can also enjoy complimentary massages, kids' craft stations, and light snacks.

