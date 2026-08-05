Morning Buzz: August 5, 2026

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Frontline Fest in Muskegon

Frontline Fest is back for its second year, bringing together veterans, families, and community members at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon tonight from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M.

The free event focuses on veteran suicide prevention and connects attendees with local resources, from employment support to peer groups and specialized services for women veterans.

This year's lineup includes a guest speaker from Brave, a treatment program for veterans and first responders dealing with TBI and PTSD, plus live music from Plain Jane Glory and country artist Kevin Wolffe.

Michigan Big Tree Hunt underway

Want to go hunting without the firepower? ReLeaf Michigan is once again asking for the public's help in finding Michigan's biggest trees! It's the statewide nonprofit's way of getting people engaged with trees while building a real record of Michigan's biggest ones.

The 17th annual biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt is now underway, and anybody can enter. Just measure a tree's trunk, snap some photos, and submit the information online. Winners are named in every Michigan county, plus top spots for young hunters and the state's best Eastern White Pine.

For rules and to enter, go to bigtreehunt.com.

NxtGen 8U team finish season with perfect record

West Michigan, meet your new flag football champions! The NxtGen 8U team just wrapped up one of the most dominant seasons in youth flag football history, winning the Meijer state games of Michigan, unrivaled flag nationals, and the AAU junior olympics in Iowa.

The team of eight-year-olds from Caledonia, Byron Center, Lowell, Kentwood, and Grandville went a perfect 16-0 across all three tournaments, outscoring opponents 356 to 49 and beating top teams from across the U.S. and Canada.

Unlike many elite tournament squads that recruit players from across multiple states, this entire roster is made up of local kids who have played together for three seasons, going from last place three years ago to national champions today!

Chihuly exhibit at Meijer Gardens extended

That dazzling indoor glass exhibit at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park that everyone's been talking about is going to stick around a bit longer! "Chihuly: Radiant Forms", showing 40 years of Dale Chihuly's work with vibrant, large-scale glass sculptures has been extended two full months, now running all the way through January 10, 2027.

Gardens officials say the crowds just kept coming, so they are keeping it going. If you're more of an outdoor admirer, that Chihuly display is still up as well, but only through November 1.

For tickets to either exhibit, go to meijergardens.org/chihuly.

Sidewalk Sales in Holland

Shoppers, mark your calendars! The biggest sale of the year hits downtown Holland this Friday and Saturday!

Over 50 shops and restaurants are participating in the annual Sidewalk Sales, which runs 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. on Friday, with Saturday's sale wrapping up at 5 P.M. 8th Street will be closed to traffic and parking beginning Thursday evening, and shoppers can park for free at the 7th and 9th St. decks.

The social district will also be open.

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