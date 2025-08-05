Morning Buzz: August 5, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Arktos Meadery closing

After much reflection, the popular gathering spot, Arktos Meadery, has made the difficult decision to close.

In a statement, the owners cited several challenges, including a difficult economy and the loss of a main parking lot due to the construction of the new Amway Soccer Stadium. The closure of the parking lot led to a sharp decline in sales.

Arktos Meadery's final day of service will be August 31. The team invites fans to visit one last time and raise a goblet.

Ahead of the closure, the Meadery is bottling its remaining product for customers to purchase.

New snow leopard cub at John Ball Zoo

You may have seen some of this footage on your social media feeds recently. A new snow leopard cub has made its debut at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids.

Born to Yuki, the female snow leopard who was sent our way from the Toledo Zoo as part of the snow leopard sepcies survival plan, Yuki gave birth to a cub last year, but it passed away due to health complications.

This new cub was born on July 28 and both mother and cub are said to be doing well. The Zoo states that both will remain behind-the-scenes to bond, with a public debut expected later this year.

West Michigan tree farm supplying 2025 White House Christmas tree

In 1998, it was a balsam fir. In 2007, it was a blue spruce, and now for a third year, a West Michigan tree farm will provide the White House Christmas tree!

Korson's Tree Farms in Montcalm County has been named the National Grand Champion by the National Christmas Tree Association, earning the honor of providing the official White House Christmas Tree this year.

The fraser fir tree will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House. The second-generation family farm, established in 1973, grows 12 species of evergreens across more than a thousand acres.

Holland Arts Area Council exhibit's annual art competition open for submissions

The Holland Area Arts Council is now accepting submissions for its bi-annual All Mediums Juried Art Competition!

The exhibit, which is open to all Michigan Residents aged 18 and up, will be held in the Padnos and Armstrong galleries. The competition will showcase a wide range of media, including painting, sculpture, digital art, and photography.

Over $2,000 in prizes will be awarded. The deadline for submissions is September 9 at midnight.

The exhibit will run from October 2 to November 22.

Door Township Library Comic Con

Book-loving heroes, assemble!

The Door Township Library is celebrating the successful conclusion of its summer reading program with a mini Comic Con!

The August 9 event will feature activities for all ages, including a Jurassic Park dinosaur hunt and various crafts. The Library reports a record-breaking 51% increase in participation this year.

Visitors can still submit their completed reading logs for a chance to win prizes, including tickets to local sports events.

Again, the event will be held on August 9 from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the Door Township Library on Sunset Drive in Dorr.

