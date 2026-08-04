Morning Buzz: August 4, 2026

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Mary Free Bed Jr. Wheelchair Sports Camp recap

Another great week of camp recently wrapped up for a few West Michigan kids as the 42nd Mary Free Bed Jr. Wheelchair Sports Camp wrapped up last week! Campers ages seven through 18 got to try a variety of adaptive sports, including wheelchair basketball, tennis, kayaking, and handcycling.

Four lucky campers were named "Campers of the Year" and went home with some free custom sports equipment. The week also marked a commitment from the Saladin Shriners, who announced a new long-term commitment of over $600,000 over the next ten years! The pledge will help keep the five-day camp free for families and expand access for kids across Michigan and beyond.

More information on the camp is available at maryfreebed.com.

Elizabeth Rosario Law backpack giveaway

Elizabeth Rosario Law is giving away 500 free backpacks stuffed with school supplies at its annual community giveaway, held this Saturday from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. at their Wyoming office. Backpacks are available for students of all ages on a first-come, first-served basis.

While attending, kids can enjoy free face painting and Kona ice from 10 A.M. to noon. The event is free to attend, and the firm is expanding the tradition with a brand-new giveaway in Charlotte on August 15.

The Wyoming office is located at 545 28th St SE.

Comedy Month in Downtown Muskegon

Downtown Muskegon is laughing out loud as organizers have officially declared August as "Comedy Month" in the city!

The centerpiece is the third annual "Laughter on the Lakeshore" comedy festival, running Friday and Saturday, August 7 and 8. This year's theme is an 80s-style summer camp called "Camp RJN". The headliner show moves into the historic Frauenthal Theater Friday night, transformed into a cabaret-style comedy club.

Most other shows across downtown venues are completely free, with a suggested $10 donation at the door going directly to the comedians. Visit frauenthal.org for headliner show tickets.

Holland Community Kitchen moving locations

Holland's Community Kitchen has officially moved into a new space at the Salvation Army of Holland! The free program serves a hot meal five days a week for anyone who needs it. New hours are 11 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at 104 Clover St.

The partnership between Community Action House and the Salvation Army builds on decades of volunteer-powered service, with leaders from both organizations calling it the next chapter in supporting Holland's unhoused neighbors.

Want to get involved or volunteer? Head to communityactionhouse.org.

Michigan indie film screening in Holland

A new Michigan-made movie is heading to the big screen! The independent film "Sit Stay Heal" from Saginaw-based Good Harbor Blue, airs this Saturday, August 8 at the Knickerbocker Theatre in Holland.

The story follows a former minor league hockey player whose life changes after a head injury leads him to a retirement community. With the help of a therapist, a loyal service dog named Little Chief, and the residents around him, he finds healing, love, and a reason to hope again.

Filmmakers say training a service dog can cost $25,000 or more, and more than half of candidate dogs don't complete the program. The movie aims to raise awareness for that cause.

The 7 P.M. screening will feature members of the cast and crew, followed by a live Q&A. Tickets are $14 and can be bought at sitstayhealmovie.com.

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