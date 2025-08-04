Morning Buzz: August 4, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

DeVos Place and Van Andel Arena seeing repairs

Two of Grand Rapids' premiere venues are getting facelifts!

DeVos Place is over 20 years old. It will get HVAC work done, general repairs, and some special systems replaced.

Van Andel Arena is almost 30 years old. It will have seating replaced, kitchen and concession repairs, and general building maintenance done.

The repairs will cost more than $11 million and were approved as part of the 2026 budget.

Art On The Island Gala

The Art on the Island Gala, an annual celebration of local art at Windmill Island Gardens, is back with a big theme!

It's the 60th anniversary of the Gardens - a diamond year - with the theme intending to highlight the milestone! Come see art created on-site, amazing photography, and the best of the rest as prizes will be awarded from judges and the Peoples Choice.

This is a free event featuring a cash bar with local libations and appetizers from local caterers. You can get more information at the City of Holland's website.

Name a Grand Rapids park!

The community is again invited to cast their vote on naming a new Grand Rapids park!

Right now, Plaza Roosevelt is on the on the corner of Rumsey Street and Cesar Chavez SW. Plans were developed based on what residents wanted, with smaller play areas, cafe-style seating, benches, a hammock grove, rentable shelter space, and more.

The parks department received more than 150 name ideas, and now that has been narrowed down to two: Unity Park, or Navarro Plaza, in honor of Miguel and Isabel Navarro, West Michigan entrepreneurs who founded El Matador Tortilla Chip Company in 1976.

Voting is open to all Grand Rapids residents online!

FHC Back-To-School Bash

The annual Family Health Center Back-To-School Bash is back, and this year, the focus is on immunizations.

Join them on Friday, August 8 from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M. at Family Health Center's Paterson Street campus. The Back-To-School Bash will feature free backpacks with school supplies, games, refreshments, and prizes.

But the event is more than just fun and games! The Family Health Center is providing free well-child exams and dental screenings, including immunizations and dental sealants. More than 2,000 people attended last year, and 1,800 children received immunizations.

FHC President and CEO Denise Crawford says this is critical, as the U.S. is seeing a 33-year high in measles cases, and other childhood diseases like whooping cough and mumps are on the rise.

For details, call (269) 448-0805 or visit fhckzoo.com.

Teacher Appreciation Days at Great Lakes Crossing

It's Teacher Appreciation Days for some of Michigan's most popular attractions. LegoLand Discovery Center, Sea Life Aquarium, and Peppa Pig World of Play in Auburn Hills are giving all educators free entry for the full month of August.

It's a way to say "thank you" for molding the next generation of Michiganders. Those teachers are able to bring up to six guests at 30% off as well.

To redeem the offer, teachers must book their tickets online in advance and present a school I.D. or paystub when they arrive.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok