Morning Buzz: August 31

1. You don't even need to be the best artist, any skills that you have are needed for Kids' Food Basket's Sack Support Program.

The goal is to decorate 150,000 brown paper bags.

Decorate them at home all month long and donate them through a drive-thru at any of the three Kids' Food Basket locations on September 30. If you can't make it that day, you can drop them off Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Sack Supper Program supports almost 9,000 kids in four counties: Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan.

Learn more at kidsfoodbasket.org.

2. The Grand Rapids Gold are looking for players to join their team, and will be holding tryouts in Grand Rapids and in Denver.

Locally, tryouts will be held at MSA Woodland on 28th Street on Saturday, September 18th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you think you have what it takes to join the team, you can visit the website on your screen to sign-up. It'll be capped at 100 people.

The Gold will have their first official home game at the DeltaPlex on Saturday, December 4. A 50-game schedule has yet to be released.

The Grand Rapids Gold unveiled its new name and logo this past summer. They recently announced Jason Terry as their head coach, who had a successful 19-year run in the NBA.

3. Did you buy a lotto ticket last September? There are only a couple more days to claim a winning lottery ticket from the Michigan Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at Superior Market in Ann Arbor on September 2 of 2020, so that means this Wednesday is the deadline to claim the more than $200,000 Fantasy 5 Jackpot.

The winning numbers are shown right there on your screen. If it's just you, call the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division.

If the money isn't claimed by 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the money will go to the state's School Aid Fund.

4. IKEA is testing out a furniture buyback program in the U.S.

The company says the pilot program is only in one store in Pennsylvania right now, but they plan to roll it out to other stores in the future.

It works like this- customers bring back their "gently used" IKEA furniture and the store exchanges it for store credit.

The furniture will then be sold in the store's as-is section. Not every piece of IKEA furniture will be a part of the program. Recalled products and chests of drawers will not be accepted.

5. It's time to go nuts for trail mix! Today is National Trail Mix Day.

The mix is made up of nuts, seeds, dried fruit, grains, and sometimes candy.

Many like it because it supplies good fats and sustained energy. It's also lightweight and doesn't spoil.

NationalDayCalendar.com says two California surfers claim they created the snack in 1968.

An author published a book featuring the snack a decade earlier.