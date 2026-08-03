Morning Buzz: August 3, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Celebration Cinema extending "The Odyssey" IMAX showtimes

Celebration Cinema just extended its sold-out run of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, adding new showtimes through September 16 at Celebration Cinema North - the only theater in Michigan showing it in true IMAX 15/70 film!

After weeks of packed shows running from 7:30 A.M. into early hours of the morning, with moviegoers traveling in from every state (except Rhode Island), tickets for the original run are nearly gone - but new seats are on sale now! This is just one of 16 IMAX 15/70 projectors in the entire country!

The Odyssey is also the first-ever feature film shot entirely on IMAX film cameras, using 11 miles of film weighing over 600 pounds! Here's a fun local connection, too: the Norwegian viking longship used in the film once docked at the Maritime Museum in Saugatuck, so some may have already walked the same deck as the movie's stars!

Grab your tickets now at celebrationcinema.com before they're gone.

"The Notebook: The Musical" at DeVos Performance Hall

Fans of the bestselling novel "The Notebook" and its iconic film adaptation won't want to miss this! "The Notebook: The Musical" is coming to town courtesy of Broadway Grand Rapids, playing DeVos Performance Hall October 13 through 18.

The musical earned three Tony nominations during its Broadway run and follows Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds who share a lifetime of love. Tickets went on sale last Friday.

Get yours at broadwaygrandrapids.com.

Donations open for Salvation Army Angel Tree programs

The Salvation Army in Kent County is planning ahead, asking for help restocking toys for this holiday season, well before their Angel Tree program kicks off. Last year, they distributed over 17,000 toys to nearly 4,700 kids, so they're hoping to line up more Angel Tree host sites for 2026.

You can pitch in right now by shopping their year-round Amazon Christmas Assistance registry or making a donation. Visit sakentcounty.org to learn more.

Family appreciation day at Sweetwater's Donut Mill

If your family loves donuts, Sweetwater's Donut Mill in Plainwell is serving up stories and sprinkles at a free family appreciation event! It will be held this Wednesday at 10 A.M.

Hometown children's author Theresa Borst will be there to read her heartwarming picture book, I Love You Like a Donut . It will be an interactive storytime, along with a donut dance, donut tasting and voting, a book signing, and more.

Every child will go home with a buy-one-get-one donut coupon. It's all outside the shop at 554 Allegan Street in Plainwell.

Tony Annese inducted in Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

Big Rapids' Tony Annese is headed to the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame! The Ferris State football coach just got the nod for the 2026 class.

He's the lone coach in this year's seven-member lineup. Annese has led the bulldogs to four NCAA DII National Championships in the last five years, piling up a 153-21 record since taking over in 2012. Combine that with his high school coaching days and he's sitting at an 86% win rate for his entire career.

He'll be inducted alongside Swin Cash, Kevin Glover, and Mark Ingram II at a ceremony December 17 in Detroit. Tickets start at $25 and are available now at michigansportshof.org. Congratulations!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok