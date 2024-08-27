Morning Buzz: August 27

1. Starlight Ministries is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for their "Hope and Healing Gardens". It's a new sanctuary designed to offer grieving people peace, quiet, and comfort.

The event is Monday, September 23, at 6:30 p.m. at Starlight Ministries in Hudsonville. The gardens will feature a variety of thoughtfully designed areas, including a children's garden, a fire pit area, a worship area, multiple seating areas, a scripture labyrinth, water features, and beautiful murals that inspire reflection and healing.

2. Employer registration for Discover Manufacturing Week is now open.

The event is facilitated through West Michigan Works and allows employers to open their doors to students for facility tours and open houses.

Businesses have until August 30 to register. This initiative aims to inspire students to consider careers in manufacturing by giving them a first-hand look at the modern advanced manufacturing industry.

Discover Manufacturing Week runs October 28 through November 8, last year more than 15,000 students toured 98 facilities.

Interested businesses can register at discover-manufacturing.com.

3. Just announced, Tony and Grammy-winning best musical, "Dear Evan Hansen" will be at Miller Auditorium on November 14 and 15.

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he's on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.

Tickets are now available at millerauditorium.com.

4. Also headed to Kalamazoo, the legendary rock band Styx.

They're scheduled to perform at the Wings Event Center with special guest John Waite on Tuesday, October 8.

Pre-sale tickets will be available tomorrow, and they'll go on sale to the general public on Friday.

You can find all the info at wingseventcenter.com.

5. If you're headed over to the east side of the state this fall, put this on your list: Glenlore Trails Immersive and Illuminated Forest Experience.

It's happening from September 20 through November 3. Each night, starting at dusk, the one-mile forest trail will come to life with a dazzling display of lights, sounds, and wonder. You'll encounter interactive games, sensory installations, and live performances along the trail including dancers, musicians, and theatrical moments.

Find the full event schedule at glenloretrails.com.