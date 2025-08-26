Morning Buzz: August 26, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Candace Cameron Bure coming to West Michigan

She's an Emmy-nominated actress, producer, director, and New York Times bestselling author. Candace Cameron Bure is coming to West Michigan!

Beloved by millions as big sister D.J. Tanner in "Full House", Candace has gone on to accomplish so much in Hollywood. Now, she's hoping to inspire and uplift during her four-city tour with fitness expert Kira Strokes.

Hear heartfelt stories rooted in faith, while learning how to stay motivated, build healthy habits, and find more joy.

The show is November 23 from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. at Grand Rapids First in Wyoming. Tickets range from $46 to $64 and are available to purchase online.

Wings of Honor flyover

Get ready to soar back in time! Experience an aerial salute to the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII from the best seat in the house!

Local residents are invited to the top deck of this historic USS LST 393, a D-Day veteran, for a free viewing of "The Wings of Honor" flyover. The museum will open the top deck at no charge for an hour on Labor Day, September 1.

Watch vintage WWII aircraft from the Michigan Flight Museum and Muskegon's own Hooligans Flight Team as they pay tribute to a historic moment. This includes a B-52 Bomber and a C-47 transport. The flyover is expected to be over downtown Muskegon at approximately 12:55 P.M.

For more information, visit ggcelebration.org.

Ms. Wheelchair America winner announced

Ms. Wheelchair New York, Latavia Sturdivant is your new Ms. Wheelchair America! She beat out 17 other women after a week full of community and competition in Grand Rapids.

Our favorite, Ms. Wheelchair Michigan, Rynita McGuire from Kalamazoo, placed in the Top 5. She has been a guest here on our show, and participated on the platform "Adversity to Advocacy: Becoming the Roll Model I Never Had".

During her speech, she shared how she's overcome challenges like foster care, homelessness, and sexual and domestic violence. She will continue to empower, educate, and encourage young and newly disabled people to believe in themselves and reach for their dreams.

Pedals For Progress event by Upcycle Bikes

They give old bikes new life and they're throwing a party to celebrate! The "Pedals For Progress" event from Upcycle Bikes is happening on September 18 at the Goei Center, and it is your chance to celebrate with them!

This fundraiser highlights the work Upcycle Bikes does, giving bikes at no-cost to folks in need of independence and mobility. It's more than a bike; it's a lever for pogress.

The special event will have appetizers, drinks, dessert, and activity stations themed around the organization's mission.

The event will be from 6 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. Tickets start at $85 and can be found at upcyclebikes.org.

Scottville Clown Band free concert event

The Scottville Clown Band will be dancing into the sunset tonight at Pomona Park in Fruitport. Nearly 50 of the merry musicians will put on a free concert to close out the season of shows this summer.

Called "The big noise from Scottville", the Clown Band is known for their colorful clothing and amazing antics.

Originally formed in 1903, the band took a break during WWII and has been goofing off since 1947. Bring your blankets, chairs, and snacks. There will also be food trucks on site. The show begins at 7 P.M.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok