Morning Buzz: August 26

1. Tickets going on sale in less than an hour to Billy Joel who's coming to DeVos Performance Hall in late October.

This show celebrates the songs and the style of Billy Joel, evoking the energy and passion of live performances in his 70s and 80s.

Tickets may be purchased at the box office or online at ticketmaster.com.

2. The skies over Kalamazoo will be filled with color this weekend as the Kalamazoo Balloon Fest celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The event runs today through Sunday and features balloon launches each day, and balloon glow events in the evenings.

It takes place at Gull Meadow Farm and includes activities for kids, food trucks, and a car show.

Make sure to follow the event Facebook page for more details on balloon launch times and any changes due to weather.

You can also learn more on Gull Meadows' website as well.

3. A little extra pocket money in exchange for some pine cones? That's the deal being offered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources this fall.

Throughout September, people can pick fresh cones from red pine trees and drop them off by appointment at several DNR locations across the upper and northern lower peninsulas.

A bushel, or approximately two 5-gallon buckets, of fresh red pine cones will earn $100. That's up from $75 per bushel last year.

For specific drop-off locations and tips head to michigan.gov/dnr.

4. It's National Dog Day today. So make sure to spoil your "fur baby".

Do you know the top five dog breeds in Michigan? In the number one spot is the Labrador retriever followed by the Goldendoodle, the golden retriever, the German shepherd, and finally the pit bull terrier.

Also, Chewy is offering a free $30 gift card with a $100 purchase.

5. They're summer staples, hot dogs, and popsicle. But popsicles that tastes like hot dogs? Yep, it's a thing, for some reason.

Introducing Oscar Mayer's Cold Dog, a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog with, in the words of the Oscar Mayer marketing people, "both refreshing and smokey notes." There's even a mustard swirl on it.

Now a dose of reality is right on the box. It says, "stupid or genius." Guess the answer is up to the folks who want to fork over two bucks at the small number of locations where the cold dogs are available.