Morning Buzz: August 25

1. It's a big day for several college students because it's move-in day at Western Michigan University!

Students will be moving into campus both today and Saturday. Classes begin for Western Michigan university students on August 31.

Ferris State University students begin moving in today as well. Classes start for the Bulldogs on August 29.

2. Here's your chance to see some new fall fashion trends and help out a good cause. Tonight at 7 p.m. Ed Dunneback and Girls is hosting their first ever Farm Fashion Show.

They're partnering with Blondie Blossom Boutique and Benji Salon and Spa for the big night.

General admission tickets are just $25 and you can get them on their website.

All ticket proceeds will benefit Kids' Food Basket.

3. ArtPrize is just around the corner, and now there's a new voting system for you to pick your favorites, and easily find them.

There is a new, user-friendly way for ArtPrize visitors to find art, venues, and their favorite entries. You can create a visitor profile to interact with the art and by picking your favorites where artists can win different awards.

If you're not interested in signing up, no worries, you can use the map without an account, you just can't "favorite" anything.

4. Royals in Grand Rapids reopening as a pizza place. Royals, located on Wealthy Street near Eastern Avenue, will have its grand opening on Tuesday, August 30, according to its Instagram account.

The Royals Instagram page describes it as "a modern take on the classic neighborhood pizza parlor and sports bar." all in hospitality group, which also owns donkey, Hancock and Winchester, shut down the brunch restaurant a few months ago.

5. An organization is making sure families in West Michigan don't go hungry, and they need your help to make it happen.

The second annual Feed the Block event is taking place on August 26, a drive-thru community mobile food distribution event.

It'll start at 4 p.m. and continue until all the food is gone. Families must register online for pick-up, or if you'd rather volunteer they still need about 40 people to help unload trucks, pack meal boxes, and deliver food.

You can register online at lincup.org.