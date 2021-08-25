Morning Buzz: August 25

1. A longtime Grand Rapids deli is closing its doors for good. After 17 years in business, Cherry Deli in the East Hills neighborhood will be permanently closing.

The owners shared the news of the closure to Facebook on Tuesday. Owner and Chef Scott Schulz, the man behind the many tasty sandwiches said, "I wanted to open a business that would be a mainstay for the neighborhood and provide great food."

Unfortunately, Chef Scott was in a debilitating car accident last fall. His children, Jacob and Madeline, stepped up and kept Cherry Deli open through the pandemic. They'll now be heading off to college soon.

Cherry Deli's last day in business will be September 10.

2. Broadway at the Ballpark is back! The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre and LMCU Ballpark are teaming up once again to bring a live, outdoor show to the baseball stadium on August 27 and 28.

Civic Theatre actors will perform Broadway favorites starting at 7 each night. Gates will open at 6 and VIP access starts at 5:30.

Bring your own chairs or blankets and you'll be seated in the outfield of the ballpark.

Food and beverages will be available, including beer and wine. Tickets are available at the ballpark box office.

3. Spice fall flavors are here! Panera is blazing into the fight with a new drink it calls a cinnamon crunch latte.

Though it lacks pumpkin flavor, the restaurant is definitely aiming to swipe market share away from Starbucks.

The chain issued a statement saying "Let's face it, cinnamon crunch trumps pumpkin."

Panera is waiting until next Wednesday to launch its new drink, while Starbucks rolled out its pumpkin spice lineup on Tuesday.

4. Starbucks says it's not all about the pumpkin spice latte, they just released another fall drink called the Apple Crisp Macchiato.

It's available hot or iced. Starbucks says it's supposed to taste like eating baked apple pie while drinking coffee.

It's on the menu for a limited time in the U.S. and Canada.

5. Trying to get to a restaurant before your friends? In this Lyft, you'll always be a "Wiener." Oscar Mayer is partnering with Lyft to make its iconic Wienermobile part of your next memorable ride-share experience.

Now through Friday, when you order a Lyft XL, the Wienermobile could roll up to get you. The company is deploying the iconic 27-foot hot dogs in New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

Riders will get an unforgettable trip featuring music, neon lights, shirts, masks, and weenie whistles.