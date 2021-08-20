Morning Buzz: August 20

1. Looking for a side gig? Well, picking red pine cones will net you cash and help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests.

In the month of September, the DNR is collecting cones at six locations across the state. You'll get $75 per bushel. Seeds are gathered from the pine cones that are used to replant forests and replenish the supply of red pine seed.

The DNR says they're looking for "fresh" red pine cones, so cones should be picked off the tree, as fallen cones on the ground are likely to be too old or wet.

Also, you'll need to register with the DNR and make an appointment to drop off your cones. Details can be found at michigan.gov/dnr.

2. The Red Cross is looking for donors to come out during a blood drive today.

For those who want to help, show up to donate at Faith Christian Reformed Church on 26th Street in Holland from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

The Red Cross says it continues to have a critical need for blood as less people are donating and distributions to hospitals remain higher.

In recent months, the organization says it has sent 12 percent more blood to hospitals.

3. Toys-R-Us is making a comeback, again!

Macy's says it's partnering with the beloved toy store chain to sell toys online.

Toys-R-Us "Shop-In-Shops will also be opening at 400 department stores next year.

This is the second attempt to revitalize the brand since it closed all U.S. stores in 2018.

Two standalone stores opened in malls in New Jersey and Texas in 2019 but closed due to the pandemic.

4. It's a spooky thought, but Halloween is just around the corner which means it's candy season.

Hershey is joining in on the fun releasing new products just in time for the holiday. Among their offerings include strawberry flavored kisses, marshmallow flavored Kit-Kats, cookies and creme chocolates with fangs on them, and Reese's snacks shaped as pumpkins or with green creme on the bottom.

If all those sound good, the company is also selling a variety pack.

5. The Richmond Parks pool will go to the dogs on Sunday.

Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department will close out the pool season with its free Wag 'N' Wade dog swim event from 12-4:45.

The event will feature four 1-hour sessions of the open swim for dogs at Richmond Park.

Each session can accommodate up to 200 dogs. Only two dogs per household may be registered. Owners will need to provide paper proof of their dogs' rabies vaccinations and a leash to walk their pets in and out of the pool area.