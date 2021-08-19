Morning Buzz: August 19

1. With the snip of a ribbon, Grand Rapids Community College celebrated the opening of its new LAkeshore Campus.

On Saturday, the college is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone who attends has the opportunity to sign up for classes, speak to experts, and learn more abou tthe college.

The 2019 GRCC purchased space in the shops at Westshore Mall and converted it into classrooms, labs, and study spaces.

The new campus is located on U.S. 31 and James Street.

2. Mary Free Bed is hosting its first-ever wheelchair football clinic.

Mary Free Bed partnered with Move United to put on Wednesday's event. Move United says the NFL's new USA Wheelchair Football League is helping to grow the sport.

The league was founded in 2019 and had to pause for COVID. Mary Free Bed says they'll look at doing more in the future based on the interest, which could eventually lead to forming a team.

3. Four wheels on your 16th birthday is a pretty awesome treat. It's not a car, but an ATV for Jackson from Hudsonville.

Thanks to Make-A-Wish Michigan along with village motorsports of Grand Rapids he was gifted the ATV, but birthdays haven't always been great for Jackson.

On his 14th birthday, he was diagnosed with Follicular Lymphoma, which attacks the immune system and can be treated with radiation.

So after a long, difficult battle, Jackson now has a chance to relax with his family on his new ATV.

4. Today is National Soft Ice Cream Day.

The summer favorite was created by chance by Tom Carvel, when his ice cream truck got a flat tire on Memorial Day Weekend in 1934 in Hartsdale, New York.

Realizing his product was melting, he tried to sell it to vacationers, who ended up loving the idea of soft ice cream. Carvel later opened his first ice cream shop where his truck broke down and patented a low-temperature ice cream machine.

There is a science to soft-serve; it has more air than traditional ice cream, which is kept at about 10 degrees Fahrenheit while soft serve is stored at about 21 degrees.

5. Scientists are turning Daddy Long Legs into Daddy Short Legs.

Scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison did it by altering the spider's genes.

Essentially, the researchers turned off two genes linked to leg development. It resulted in six of the eight legs growing to roughly half of their normal size.