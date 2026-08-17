Morning Buzz: August 17, 2026

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Oscar Mayer Wienermobile West Michigan tour stops

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling into West Michigan this week, celebrating its 90th birthday with several fun stops across the region.

First, catch the wienermobile at Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm Market in Grand Rapids on Thursday from 4 to 8 P.M., where you can try the one-day-only "Peachy Keen Dog", topped with peach pepper jam, melted brie, and crispy bacon.

Then, head to the 28th Street Metro Cruise in Wyoming on Friday from 4 to 8 P.M. for your own piece of "wienermobelia". Finally, the vehicle wraps up its West Michigan tour at Bark in the Park in Holland on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Calvin University opening School of Engineering and Computer Science

Calvin University is asking a big question as it launches a new School of Engineering and Computer Science: what if the engineers building the future of AI, robots, and advanced technology were trained to ask not just, "What can we build?" but "Should we build it, and who will it serve?"

The new school pairs engineering and computer science training with the liberal arts and Christian faith, aiming to graduate engineers who can also think through the ethics of what they build.

For more on the new school, head to calvin.edu.

Paint a Pot expands studio, holding week-long celebration

Paint a Pot in Holland is celebrating 28 years in business with a newly expanded studio and a week-long grand opening celebration. The party kicks off today!

The locally-owned pottery studio now has four private party rooms and can host groups of up to 150 people, making it perfect for birthdays, bridal showers, and corporate events! To celebrate, guests who spend $28 or more get a free ornament while supplies last, and everyone who visits can enter to win a $28 gift card!

Can't make it in? Follow along on Facebook and Instagram for daily questions and a chance to win gift cards online, too! The fun runs through Saturday at 390 E 8th St.

Detroit documentary West Michigan screenings

A documentary some call the finest ever made about Detroit is coming to West Michigan. "The Great Detroit" features 55 Detroiters telling the city's story from its founding to Motown, Eastern Market, the riverfront, Belle Isle, and its manufacturing legacy.

It screens this Thursday at two locations. First at the Herrick District Library in Holland from 12 to 1:30 P.M., then at the Grand Rapids Public Library from 5:30 to 7 P.M. Both screenings are free, and producer Anthony Brogdon will be at the Grand Rapids showing for a Q and A.

For more information, visit grpl.org.

Unity In Motion Festival

The Unity In Motion Festival is moving to Gezon Park in Woming for its free, all-ages end-of-summer celebration on Saturday. The festival runs from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Hosted by Cultivating Futures, the festival brings free catered lunch, free ice cream, live spoken word performances, outdoor skill demos, a scavenger hunt, and a raffle for a kids bicycle. There will also be music, dancing, back to school supplies, and community resources for the whole family, plus giveaways from local sponsors like Goldfish Swim School and Biggby Coffee.

Registration isn't required, but you can RSVP at c1futures.org/unityinmotion to help organizers plan.

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