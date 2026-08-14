Morning Buzz: August 14, 2026

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The Earth Harp performance to begin ArtPrize

ArtPrize 2026 kicks off September 18 with a performance of The Earth Harp, the Guinness World Record-holding Longest Playable String Instrument!

It will be stretched across the Pearl Street Bridge. Created by artist William Close, the harp's strings span hundreds of feet, turning the bridge, the city, and the audience into part of the instrument.

It is all part of ArtPrize's opening night for its 2026 competition, running September 12 through October 3 with 22 days of art, music, dance, and fashion across downtown Grand Rapids. Head to artprize.org to plan your visit.

Meijer Gardens celebrates 17 millionth visitor

Three friends who drove from the Brighton area over to the west side of the state got the surprise of a lifetime this past Wednesday morning as they entered the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park!

President and CEO Charles Burke was there to greet them, handing over a special gift basket to mark the occasion, welcoming its 17 millionth visitor ever!

Meijer Gardens has been welcoming guests since 1995, and this year's numbers have gotten an even bigger boos from the popular Chihuly exhibit, showcasing glass artist Dale Chihuly's work throughout the gardens. Visit meijergardens.org for more information.

Silent auction to benefit Prostart

The Michigan Hospitality Foundation just launched its first-ever "Bid to Give Back" silent auction, partnering with the Traverse City Food and Wine Festival to support hospitality education programs!

Bidding runs through August 22, and winners will be announced by Prostart High School students at the festival's grand tasting event. Up for grabs includes Detroit Tigers and Michigan State football tickets, stays at prestigious Michigan resorts, golf packages, and even a $1,300 Calhoun County gift basket!

All proceeds support Prostart, which teaches culinary and hospitality skills to over 6,500 students across 82 Michigan high schools and 12 prisons. Go to mihf.org to start bidding!

Tanger Kids Grants Program applications opening soon

Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids is bringing back its Tanger Kids Grants Program for the new school year.

Educators at public and private schools from Pre-K to 12th grade can apply for funding to support their students, whether that is by improving classrooms, boosting accessibility, or meeting any other needs their students may have.

Applications open this coming Monday, August 17 and run through October 18. Winners will be announced at Tanger Kids Day in January. Go to grants.tanger.com to apply.

Weekend events at the Downtown Market

Grand Rapids' Downtown Market is packing a full weekend of free events, food, and entertainment! Everything kicks off Saturday from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Families can join a free community ArtPrize workshop, creating large-scale art from seeds and beans inspired by Dia de los Muertos alongside local artist Arturo Morales. No experience is needed.

Then on Sunday, the artisan jewelry market returns to the market shed with over 25 makers plus live music from John Everett. Week three of Brunch Bites will also be served featuring Thai-inspired breakfast burritos, donut fried chicken sandwiches, and more. Visit downtownmarketgr.com for the full lineup.

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