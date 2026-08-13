Morning Buzz: August 13, 2026

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Transplant House of West Michigan unveils new mural

A lot of paint and even more heart transformed the Transplant House of West Michigan, as more than 45 community members touched by organ, eye, and tissue donation came together to paint a brand-new mural.

The house has helped recipient families save over $600,000 in lodging costs since it opened. The mural was designed by Robyn King, who discovered her talent for art while caring for her father after leaving her job at a transplant clinic. She connected with transplant recipients and house owners Tracy and Holly Gary to create the design specifically for the house.

The project is personal for the couple, as both are transplant recipients themselves, with Holly receiving a liver transplant 20 years ago at the Cleveland Clinic and Tracy receiving a heart transplant eight years ago at Corewell.

Kent County North Community Fest tomorrow

Kent County is inviting residents to a free community celebration. The North Community Fest happens tomorrow from 4 to 7 P.M. at the Kent County North Campus in Cedar Springs.

Expect free backpacks and school supplies, free ice cream, face painting, kids activities, big trucks on display, K-9 demonstrations from the sheriff's office, and local food trucks.

Admission and parking are free and there is no registration required. For details, go to kentcountymi.gov.

Community healing event from Taylor Made Re-Entry and Meaning in Colors

Community healing and back to school fun come together Saturday at Garfield Park, where Taylor Made Re-Entry and Meaning in Colors are teaming up for a free community healing experience and back to school bash.

The event runs from 3 to 6 P.M. Families can expect a full afternoon of free activities including a community kickball game, back to school giveaways, kids activities, food, music, and community resources. The event is designed to bring families, neighbors, and public safety professionals together outside of moments of crisis, creating space for connection, trust, and healing.

Community members can get involved by attending, volunteering, or donating backpacks, school supplies, coats, and other family essentials. For more information, head to taylormadereentry.org.

Terratrike and Spokes Fighting Strokes hosting cycling resource and ride event

Terratrike is celebrating 30 years and marking the milestone with a day of adaptive cycling for everyone! The Grand Rapids-based company is teaming up with Spokes Fighting Strokes for an event this Saturday, August 15. It runs from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. at Connor Bayou County Park near Grand Haven.

The event is free and includes adaptive cycling clinics, recumbent trike demonstrations, a food truck, and group rides for riders of all abilities. Proceeds support Spokes Fighting Strokes, which helps stroke survivors regain strength and independence through cycling.

To learn more, visit spokesfightingstrokes.org.

Saturday Slip N' Slide in Jenison

Saturday Slip N' Slide is back this weekend from 12 to 4 P.M. at Rosewood Park in Jenison. It features four giant slip n' slides, each 20 feet wide and 100 feet long. Outdoor games, a foam pit, food vendors, and kids activities will also be available.

Admission is only $5, with an express pass available for $12. You can also save money and purchase them online early by heading to saturdayslipnslide.com.

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